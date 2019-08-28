Saxony Lutheran FFA Member Word selected to perform with National FFA Band at 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo

Cory Word, a member of the Saxony Lutheran FFA chapter in Jackson, Missouri, will be on stage and in the spotlight October 30  November during the 2019 National FFA convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Word, a Sophomore and son of Todd and Carol Word, has been selected to play Baritone in the National FFA Band.

Word submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Word will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.