B Magazine's Newsmaker edition a showstopper; event on Sept. 4

Editorial

If you haven't read the latest edition of B Magazine, the Southeast Missourian's business publication, you're missing out on some great content.

It's the Newsmakers edition, which features 18 people who give selflessly in their efforts to make the community a better place. Eighteen people are profiled along with stunning colorful portraits by Tyler Graef. Truly, it's content you don't want to miss.

Newsmakers is a community project. Each year, we ask readers to tell us who are the influencers in their circles. B Magazine forms a committee, which votes on the nominees based on the scope and magnitude of the significance these newsmakers have in the region.

The projects and programs these people engage in make Cape Girardeau a brighter place.

Here are the 2019 Newsmakers: Carolyn Bohnert, Marla Mills, Jim Eddleman, Alyssa Phares, Doug Austin, Honorable Young men Club Leaders (Wyky Jean, Kweku Arkorful, Cantrell Andrews, Aaron Adeoye), Gayle Unverferth, Lisa Newcomer, Kirby Ray, Dennis Vinson, Andy Patel, Ethan Welker, Denise Lincoln, Dennis Vollink and Patricia Morris.

If you didn't get a copy of B Magazine, you're in luck. All of the profiles can be found at semissourian.com/newsmakers.

And you still have time time honor these people in person, to thank them at a reception. The recipients will be honored at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at First Midwest Bank, 1820 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A special thanks goes to First Midwest, our sponsor for the Newsmakers program.

We hope to see you on Sept. 4.