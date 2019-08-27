News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-27-19
When anxiety is great within me, your consolation, O God, brings me joy. Amen.

Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fightAn altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police. Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old...
Suspect in 15-year-old's homicide has violent history in CapeIsaiah M. Lane, the man accused of killing 15-year-old Madison Robinson on her front porch Saturday night, was her age when he and an accomplice robbed a Cape Girardeau restaurant 14 years ago. According to Southeast Missourian files, Lane was 15...
Paperwork, grading makes TTF 6 list for Veterans Drive extensionA final decision on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive wont be made by voters next year, but rather in 2025, members of a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee said Monday. But that hasnt stopped the advisory board from laying the...
Cape County Commission accepts tax rate requestsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday received requests from three county taxing entities for 2019 that are identical to their 2018 tax rates. During their Monday morning meeting, the county commissioners accepted a tax rate recommendation...
Codefi to offer Cupcakes & Cocktails networking event for womenCodefi in Cape Girardeau will host a networking event for female founders, entrepreneurs and businesswomen from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Codefi headquarters in Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway, Suite 601. The event, called Cupcakes & Cocktails,...
Hackers targeting cities for ransomsCities increasingly face threats of cyberattacks that can halt basic operations of local government by locking up computer systems and public records and lead to high-price ransom demands by hackers. Missouri Municipal League's Stuart Haynes said,...
Major case squad activated in Saturday night homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the...
Athletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on SaturdayAthletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on Saturday Shortly before 9 a.m. on a cloudy and rather cool Saturday, 40 one- and two-person teams of athletes kayaked Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin and trekked the...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/26/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 22 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
Photo Gallery 8/25/19Two transported to hospital after shots firedEmergency personnel responded around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, to the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. At the scene, Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Richard McCall was only able to confirm that shots were fired and...
Sikeston official defends officers in violent incidentThe acting director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety took to social media to defend the actions of his officers in arresting a man involved in a domestic disturbance. Responding to a cellphone video of the incident that was...
Subscriber exclusive: As P&G turns 50, plant managers discuss importance of employeesIt was the summer of 1969. Neil Armstrong took a "small step for man," the "Woodstock Music & Art Fair" opened on a small dairy farm in New York, and the U.S. began withdrawing troops from Vietnam. And in late August of that year, the first Pampers...
P&G Cape Girardeau facility marked many milestonesThe history of the Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau dates back more than a half century. A timeline of some of the significant activities in the plant's history: n November 1967 -- The Procter & Gamble Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio, indicates an...
Police asking for help finding man wanted in felony robberyCape Girardeau police are searching for a local man wanted in connection with a robbery Wednesday night outside a Cape Girardeau home. Police say Santonio Omar Parker Jr., 24, is wanted on an active $100,000 cash-only warrant for three counts of...
Pit stop: Downtown Cape gears up for 900 Corvettes on TuesdayIt's no easy task to accommodate 900 Corvettes in downtown Cape Girardeau -- even for just a five-hour pit stop. The Corvette Caravan is set for 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. And according to Old Town Cape, the event requires a lot of logistics. Cars from...
A source for hope: David Cantrell and the Avenue of FlagsRetired Navy captain David Cantrell lost the lower portion of his left leg in a motorcycle accident in June, after which he said the Avenue of Flags (of which he is a leading advocate) and the community of volunteers and veterans who help keep it...
SE River Campus season opens SundayThe Southeast River Campus season will open Sunday to the tune of wind and percussion talent from the Department of Music. "A Soldier and the King" -- set for 3 p.m. at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus -- will feature Stravinsky's...
Notre Dame announces interim principalNotre Dame Regional High school has announced assistant principal Tim Garner as interim principal following the departure of Brother David Migliorino last week, the school announced Friday afternoon. Jeff Worley will continue as assistant principal,...
On the road to making it big: 6 up-and-coming local bandsThe Cape Girardeau music scene offers a diverse mix of local and touring bands through Tunes at Twilight, the Shipyard Music and Culture Festival and other events. But let's not forget where those acts started. With the help of Shawn Wood of Cape G...
Former Puxico couple unveil scholarship to help hometown studentsPuxico, Missouri, High School students can attend college virtually debt free, thanks to a new scholarship funded by a pair of PHS alumni who want to help others from their hometown achieve their higher education goals. Harold and Hermena Parks...
Area lawmakers: School safety not issue for special sessionArea lawmakers are ready to talk about improving school safety, just not in a special session. State Reps. Kathy Swan, Barry Hovis and Rick Francis said the issue likely will come up in the 2020 legislative session in response to an advisory task...
Millersville man dies in motorcycle crashA 50-year-old Millersville man died Wednesday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding as a result of a traffic crash, Cape Girardeau police said. Nicholas Minor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from...
Local billiard team places 33rd out of 520 at largest pool tournament in the worldThey didn't place first. But placing 33rd among 520 teams in the largest billiard tournament in the world is not too shabby. Cape Girardeau-based billiard team Spun Off was among 520 teams that competed at the American Poolplayers Association (APA)...
Shooting in Cape injures one personA person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, police said. The victim was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said....
MoDOT lands on plan for Center JunctionDespite ongoing concerns of some nearby residents and business representatives, the Missouri Department of Transportation is moving forward with a Center Junction interchange construction plan that will preserve traffic flow on Highway 61 between...
Subscriber exclusive: City waives storm-shelter building codes for school projectsCape Girardeau officials scrapped a provision of the city's building code that would have required the local school district to incorporate costly "storm shelters" in planned additions to its schools as protection against tornadoes. The provision...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/22/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 19 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
Cape looks to keep Skywest; board rejects other airlines offering more flightsCape Girardeau officials want to keep the citys passenger service to Chicago, citing increased boardings that ultimately could funnel more federal dollars to the local airport. The city council has recommended the U.S. Department of Transportation...
Scott City lawsuit causes dust-up over First Amendment and discovery, attracts statewide attentionMissouri Assistant Attorney General Katherine S. Walsh, representing local state Rep. Holly Rehder, withdrew her response Tuesday afternoon originally asking the court to block the release of names because of concerns about First Amendment...
Farewell, Brother David: Principal of Notre Dame moves on to new assignment after two decadesAfter more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment principal of Saint Anthonys High School in South Huntington, New York. Provincial...
Most read 8/19/19Officials, residents, business owners weigh in on Center Junction projectJackson business owners generally agree the interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson needs to be upgraded. They also overwhelmingly say any construction at the interchange must be done without...