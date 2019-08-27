Editorial
Notre Dame High has big shoes to fill as Bro. David leaves
Notre Dame Regional High School is still in adjustment mode after the surprising announcement last week that Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, will be leaving the school.
Migliorino was beloved by almost everyone involved with the school. He has a big personality, and demonstrated his love for Notre Dame on his sleeve and with his smile every day.
Brother David, as he was known, is rejoining the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, N.Y., after emergency health issues with the principal at Saint Anthony's High School there sparked the immediate transition.
It was sad news for Notre Dame, and bittersweet for Brother David.
"I always knew I was liked, but I never realized I had such an impact on people," he told reporter Joshua Hartwig. "I don't say that vain; I say that with such humility," adding he "will be indebted to everyone here forever and ever."
Migliorino had been with the school more than 20 years.
Notre Dame will have some big shoes to fill.
In the short term, Notre Dame announced that assistant principal Tim Garner will serve as interim principal, with Jeff Worley continuing as assistant principal.
Garner has been at the school for 19 years, and has a strong background in education. With his experience, the school shouldn't miss a beat as the Diocese looks to fill the position long term.
We wish everyone involved in the transition the best outcomes. To Brother David, we hope he finds joy in his return to New York. We hope the transition team keeps the school running smoothly, and we wish leadership the best in finding a permanent principal.
