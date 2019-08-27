Throw the Perfect Tailgate Party

Its tailgate season again! Whether you pregame at home or at the stadium, if you are hosting an upcoming tailgate party, its time to think outside the box. Like camping, tailgating is taking a turn for the glamorous. With portable Wi-Fi hotspots and fancy chairs hitting the mainstream, tailgates as you know them will never be the same again. There are certain tailgate essentials that will take your party from moderate to chic!

For example, nothing says chic like a pretty chandelier, the perfect decoration to hang in the middle of your tent. Of course with this accessory, you will want to look for a good, sturdy canvas tent that wont give way on windy days and will provide warmth on especially cold days.

Yeti and Corkcicle Cooler bags have become the newest, hippest outdoor accessory to hit the tailgate scene. However, if hauling a cooler is not your thing, you can class up your tailgate by hiring a bartender to pour drinks. This takes the burden off of you so you can sit back and enjoy the festivities. In addition, elevate the typical potluck tailgate by hiring a caterer to bring and serve food so the menu will be cohesive and hassle-free.

Of course, it isnt a party unless there are monogrammed or personalized cups and napkins. For team spirit, opt to print in your teams colors. If you want to take it up a notch, provide koozies for all your guests to commemorate the event. Another added touch of elegance for your tailgate party would be to use white linen tablecloths instead of plastic ones on top of all your tables.

And dont forget, a good tailgate needs a fantastic playlist. Make yours shine with a streamlined wireless speaker. A good playlist makes for great background noise and can even dictate the mood of the party. And if youre a tailgating pro, then you have a designated television, offering the best viewing experience for everyone.

Once you have everything set up, sit back, relax and enjoy the day!

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.