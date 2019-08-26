DeZalia to Help Landowners Manage for Wildlife in Southeast Missouri

Quail Forever, and its partners are pleased to announce the hiring of Kelsey DeZalia as our Farm Bill Biologist covering Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri. DeZalia will assist landowners in designing, developing, and funding habitat improvements on private lands through a unique partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Kelsey grew up in upstate NY, but dont let that concern you! Since graduating with a B.T. in Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill, her career path has brought her to work for various (state and federal) organizations and a wide array of wildlife species and habitats. From the natural wetlands of upstate New York, to the old growth forests of Connecticut, and the grasslands of North Dakota; Kelsey has worked with Ruffed and Sharp-tailed grouse, wild turkey, various waterfowl species, as well as some work with Eastern box turtles.

Her passion began in her youth as her parents repeatedly exposed her to the wonders of the outdoors. Beginning at bobber fishing with night crawlers, growing into and sharing her dads passion for hunting, to learning the value of simple quiet enjoyment - Kelsey quickly understood the importance of conserving and preserving habitat.

Although she is still learning the tricks and trade in Southeast Missouri, this out-of-stater has a wealth of experience working with private landowners from different parts of the country. She is very excited to be a part of a rapidly growing and motivated organization working to put good habitat on the ground benefiting a diverse collection of species.

Kelsey will be based out of the Benton, Mo USDA office and begins her new role on August 19th. If you would like to know more about how Kelsey can help you manage for wildlife on your Scott or Stoddard County farm, contact her at kdezalia@quailforever.org or 518-637-9611 .

Pheasants Forever, including its quail conservation division, Quail Forever, is the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have more than 149,000 members and 720 local chapters across the United States and Canada. Chapters are empowered to determine how 100 percent of their locally raised conservation funds are spent; the only national conservation organization that operates through this truly grassroots structure. Since creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $708 million on 517,000 habitat projects benefiting 15.8 million acres nationwide.