Benton Neighbor Day Pageant

User-submitted story by Christy James
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Junior Miss Neighbor Day contestants (left to right): 1st row: Natalee Passley, Chloe Walker. 2nd row: Landry Johnson, Addison Engelen, Tommy-Anne Marriott.

The 51st annual Benton Neighbor Day pageant will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at Benton ballpark.

Miss Neighbor Day contestants (left to right): Leah Urhahn, Haleigh Halter, Savvanah Hewitt, Kaylie Holt.

