News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-23-19
O Heavenly Father, be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart. Amen.
More to explore
-
Former Puxico couple unveil scholarship to help hometown studentsPuxico, Missouri, High School students can attend college virtually debt free, thanks to a new scholarship funded by a pair of PHS alumni who want to help others from their hometown achieve their higher education goals. Harold and Hermena Parks...
-
Area lawmakers: School safety not issue for special sessionArea lawmakers are ready to talk about improving school safety, just not in a special session. State Reps. Kathy Swan, Barry Hovis and Rick Francis said the issue likely will come up in the 2020 legislative session in response to an advisory task...
-
Millersville man dies in motorcycle crashA 50-year-old Millersville man died Wednesday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding as a result of a traffic crash, Cape Girardeau police said. Nicholas Minor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from...
-
Local billiard team places 33rd out of 520 at largest pool tournament in the worldThey didn't place first. But placing 33rd among 520 teams in the largest billiard tournament in the world is not too shabby. Cape Girardeau-based billiard team Spun Off was among 520 teams that competed at the American Poolplayers Association (APA)...
-
Shooting in Cape injures one personA person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, police said. The victim was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said....
-
MoDOT lands on plan for Center JunctionDespite ongoing concerns of some nearby residents and business representatives, the Missouri Department of Transportation is moving forward with a Center Junction interchange construction plan that will preserve traffic flow on Highway 61 between...
-
Subscriber exclusive: City waives storm-shelter building codes for school projectsCape Girardeau officials scrapped a provision of the city's building code that would have required the local school district to incorporate costly "storm shelters" in planned additions to its schools as protection against tornadoes. The provision...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/22/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 19 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
-
Cape looks to keep Skywest; board rejects other airlines offering more flightsCape Girardeau officials want to keep the citys passenger service to Chicago, citing increased boardings that ultimately could funnel more federal dollars to the local airport. The city council has recommended the U.S. Department of Transportation...
-
SEMO economics professor agrees recession likely, difficult to say whenA growing number of business economists believe the United States will slip into an economic recession in the next couple of years, but an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University says its difficult to forecast exactly when it...
-
Notre Dame to begin school year with search for new principalBrother David Migliorinos abrupt departure from Notre Dame Regional High School has temporarily left the school without a principal as the first week of school is set to begin. But faculty assures the search for a replacement will soon be...
-
United Way to help Perryville organization jumpstart warming shelter projectFor individuals progressing through addiction recovery, the next step to restoration might come from New Life Mission Inns extensive list of counseling and encouragement services. With funding from United Way of Southeast Missouri, a warming...
-
Scott City lawsuit causes dust-up over First Amendment and discovery, attracts statewide attentionMissouri Assistant Attorney General Katherine S. Walsh, representing local state Rep. Holly Rehder, withdrew her response Tuesday afternoon originally asking the court to block the release of names because of concerns about First Amendment...
-
Williams dismayed by dismissal as Sikeston's DPS directorSIKESTON, Mo. Former Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams said he was shocked and confused by his firing. Williams dismissal was announced Friday evening. The city has given no explanation for his removal, though city...
-
-
Options for future Jackson Homecomers discussed by aldermen, American Legion, merchantsShould the Jackson Homecomers celebration be moved? Should it be shortened from five days to three? Or should it be left where it is and it remain a five-day event? And what are the chances First Baptist Church in Jackson would permit a beer garden...
-
'Key project' might get put on hold for reconstruction of Bloomfield Street, parts of Lexington, Notre Dame traffic signalThe hefty price tag to extend Veterans Memorial Drive has a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee looking at the possibility of doing it in stages. With the help of city staff, the committee is drawing up a list of projects to be funded if Cape...
-
Council fails to pass motions, assuring renewal of liquor license for banquet hallA Cape Girardeau banquet hall will have its liquor license renewed after the city council Monday failed to secure the necessary four votes to uphold the city managers decision to deny it. Council members initially voted 3-2 to grant a provisional...
-
Cape council fills vacancy only after tie voteHaving only six members on the Cape Girardeau City Council made it difficult to choose a seventh member Monday to fill a vacant seat. Choosing from among three finalists, the council initially cast a tie vote. Three council members voted for...
-
-
Farewell, Brother David: Principal of Notre Dame moves on to new assignment after two decadesAfter more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment principal of Saint Anthonys High School in South Huntington, New York. Provincial...
-
Officials, residents, business owners weigh in on Center Junction projectJackson business owners generally agree the interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson needs to be upgraded. They also overwhelmingly say any construction at the interchange must be done without...
-
Pit masters display barbecue skills during annual Cape Jaycees BBQ FestPit masters were busy Saturday morning readying their entries and hoping for the best during the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Travis Bickings with Shot in the Dark BBQ from Oran one of 45 teams contributing...
-
Art Building added to list of closed buildings at SoutheastFour buildings with somewhat of an uncertain future are sitting empty on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The vacancies represent close to 160,000 square feet of space that will be unavailable for use for an indefinite period of...
-
-
Former pool player, Pladium owner dies, remembered as 'bigger than life'Former professional pool player Jerry Lee Priest, who founded the iconic Pladium bar in Cape Girardeau, died Thursday at Chateau Girardeau Health Center at the age of 87. In the 1980s and 1990s, Priest, who began playing pool when he was 7 years...
-
Sikeston DPS director relieved of dutiesSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties Friday evening. A meeting was held Friday evening where DPS employees were informed of the decision. According to statement from Sikeston city...
-
Most read 8/16/19Local BBB director finds national scam by accidentWhat looked like a legitimate event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multistate scam, according to the Better Business Bureau. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape Girardeau BBB office, happened to discover the...
-
Most read 8/15/19Subscriber exclusive: Scott Co. presiding commissioner shared many vulgar memes on Facebook before winning electionBefore he was elected to the county's highest government office last fall, Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck shared several misogynistic and sexist memes on his Facebook timeline depicting women in various stages of undress and...