Dogs Stolen From Yards in Benton, MO

On Monday, August 19, 2019, a small griffin mix breed dog was stolen from a fenced in yard located in a trailer park in Benton, MO. This little dog hates men and will bite children. He needs to be returned immediately to his owners, no questions asked.

When speaking with neighbors, the owners discovered that several dogs have been stolen from this area. So I decided to get involved. I am the original rescuer of this little dog, known as Wolfy. The current owners got him from me.

Please help Wolfy get home. If you know anything about this dog, please contact the police.

To the people who stole him, know this, I will hunt him down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and charged with as many offenses as I can get them to nail you on!!!!! Return him to the yard you stole him from, unharmed, and you will remain free.....but if I find him in your possession, I will call the police and allow the justice system to take over.

Please help bring Wolfy home! If you live in Benton, keep an eye on your pets. There is a dog thief living in your town!