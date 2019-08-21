News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-21-19
O Lord, we praise you and are grateful for all the blessings you have bestowed on us. Amen.
More to explore
Cape looks to keep Skywest; board rejects other airlines offering more flightsCape Girardeau officials want to keep the citys passenger service to Chicago, citing increased boardings that ultimately could funnel more federal dollars to the local airport. The city council has recommended the U.S. Department of Transportation...
SEMO economics professor agrees recession likely, difficult to say whenA growing number of business economists believe the United States will slip into an economic recession in the next couple of years, but an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University says its difficult to forecast exactly when it...
Notre Dame to begin school year with search for new principalBrother David Migliorinos abrupt departure from Notre Dame Regional High School has temporarily left the school without a principal as the first week of school is set to begin. But faculty assures the search for a replacement will soon be...
United Way to help Perryville organization jumpstart warming shelter projectFor individuals progressing through addiction recovery, the next step to restoration might come from New Life Mission Inns extensive list of counseling and encouragement services. With funding from United Way of Southeast Missouri, a warming...
Scott City lawsuit causes dust-up over First Amendment and discovery, attracts statewide attentionMissouri Assistant Attorney General Katherine S. Walsh, representing local state Rep. Holly Rehder, withdrew her response Tuesday afternoon originally asking the court to block the release of names because of concerns about First Amendment...
Williams dismayed by dismissal as Sikeston's DPS directorSIKESTON, Mo. Former Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams said he was shocked and confused by his firing. Williams dismissal was announced Friday evening. The city has given no explanation for his removal, though city...
Options for future Jackson Homecomers discussed by aldermen, American Legion, merchantsShould the Jackson Homecomers celebration be moved? Should it be shortened from five days to three? Or should it be left where it is and it remain a five-day event? And what are the chances First Baptist Church in Jackson would permit a beer garden...
'Key project' might get put on hold for reconstruction of Bloomfield Street, parts of Lexington, Notre Dame traffic signalThe hefty price tag to extend Veterans Memorial Drive has a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee looking at the possibility of doing it in stages. With the help of city staff, the committee is drawing up a list of projects to be funded if Cape...
Council fails to pass motions, assuring renewal of liquor license for banquet hallA Cape Girardeau banquet hall will have its liquor license renewed after the city council Monday failed to secure the necessary four votes to uphold the city managers decision to deny it. Council members initially voted 3-2 to grant a provisional...
Cape council fills vacancy only after tie voteHaving only six members on the Cape Girardeau City Council made it difficult to choose a seventh member Monday to fill a vacant seat. Choosing from among three finalists, the council initially cast a tie vote. Three council members voted for...
Farewell, Brother David: Principal of Notre Dame moves on to new assignment after two decadesAfter more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment principal of Saint Anthonys High School in South Huntington, New York. Provincial...
Officials, residents, business owners weigh in on Center Junction projectJackson business owners generally agree the interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson needs to be upgraded. They also overwhelmingly say any construction at the interchange must be done without...
Pit masters display barbecue skills during annual Cape Jaycees BBQ FestPit masters were busy Saturday morning readying their entries and hoping for the best during the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Travis Bickings with Shot in the Dark BBQ from Oran one of 45 teams contributing...
Art Building added to list of closed buildings at SoutheastFour buildings with somewhat of an uncertain future are sitting empty on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The vacancies represent close to 160,000 square feet of space that will be unavailable for use for an indefinite period of...
Nine dogs die in house fire SaturdayNine dogs were killed in a house fire early Saturday at 329 Albert St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department incident report. The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. Four engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief were...
Photo Gallery 8/18/19Franciscan farewell: Brother David says goodbyeStudents, teachers, families and alumni from Notre Dame Regional High School filled the school gymnasium Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, to send-off former principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, to a new assignment at Saint Anthonys High School in...
Judge resets sentencing hearing in Illinois case, allows defense to seek expert witnessJONESBORO, Ill. A judge on Friday postponed a resentencing hearing for convicted murderer Mark Gibbs for 90 days to allow the defense an opportunity to engage a mitigation expert. Such an expert looks at the offenders background and any...
Former pool player, Pladium owner dies, remembered as 'bigger than life'Former professional pool player Jerry Lee Priest, who founded the iconic Pladium bar in Cape Girardeau, died Thursday at Chateau Girardeau Health Center at the age of 87. In the 1980s and 1990s, Priest, who began playing pool when he was 7 years...
Parson appoints Ferrell to public defender commissionGov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has appointed Cape Girardeau lawyer Larry Ferrell to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Public Defender Commission, subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate. Ferrell retired in January 2018 from the...
Sikeston DPS director relieved of dutiesSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties Friday evening. A meeting was held Friday evening where DPS employees were informed of the decision. According to statement from Sikeston city...
Photo Gallery 8/17/19Honorable Young Men Club's 'Back 2 School Jam-Munity'Moments from the Honorable Young Men Club's Back 2 School Jam-Munity event Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau. This is something that we dont really see that much as far as kids having stuff to do out in the community....
Most read 8/16/19Local BBB director finds national scam by accidentWhat looked like a legitimate event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multistate scam, according to the Better Business Bureau. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape Girardeau BBB office, happened to discover the...
Most read 8/15/19Subscriber exclusive: Scott Co. presiding commissioner shared many vulgar memes on Facebook before winning electionBefore he was elected to the county's highest government office last fall, Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck shared several misogynistic and sexist memes on his Facebook timeline depicting women in various stages of undress and...
Most read 8/14/19First Midwest Bank president Kathy Bertrand set to retire; Kevin Greaser to replace herKathy Bertrand, community president of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau, will retire at the end of this week, marking the end of a 35-year banking career at several local financial institutions. Replacing Bertrand as the Cape Girardeau bank...
Most read 8/14/19Food delivery service Waitr set to begin Monday in CapeAn online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online,...
Most read 8/12/19Business Notebook: 'Interest' in Sears building? Meyer on the move. Godfather's part II? Lowe's layoffs?The future of the 150,000-square-foot Sears Grand building in Cape Girardeau is uncertain following the announcement last week by Sears Holdings the store is among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart outlets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that will close...