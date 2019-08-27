Be there: 3 business events

Cupcakes and Cocktails

August 28

6 p.m.

Codefi

338 Broadway, Suite 600

Cape Girardeau

If you are a female professional who has a heart passionate about innovation opportunities, growth and generating new ideas, and you want to support other women while doing it, this event is for you. There will be a panel of community experts present discussing life as a woman in different types of local businesses, using individual strengths and developing community with other female businesswomen.

Southeast dental society (SEDS) New Dentist Social

September 25

6 p.m.

Dogwood Social House

80 South Plaza Way

Cape Girardeau

Calling all dentists! The Missouri Dental Association is hosting a social at Dogwood Social House. There will be food, beverages, prizes and the opportunity to connect with other local professionals. Invite a dentist colleague, and don't miss out on the festivities. For more information, email Paul at paul@modentalmail.org.

Tools to Find the Data You Need

October 22

Noon

Small Business & Technology Center

920 Broadway Street

Cape Girardeau

This workshop will educate attendees on the American Fact Finder, where people can discover detailed information such as income, poverty level and/or populations in an area. Registration is required, and it is encouraged to bring your laptop or other internet-enabled device to follow along. For more information, contact angela.wells@sba.gov or call at (314) 539-6613.