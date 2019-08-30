2019 Newsmakers: Denise Lincoln
To understand why Denise Lincoln is a Newsmaker, you have to know the twists and turns that led her to where she is today.
From 13-week stints in cities across the U.S. for her husband Doug's job as an ultrasound technician to what she thought was a mistake the day she opened the wrong microfilm drawer at the National Archives while doing research on her family's history, it almost seems as though the universe put the African American story of Southeast Missouri into her hands to help tell.
Luckily, Lincoln has never been one to back down from a challenge.
"During my time as the director at a family resource center in South Cape Girardeau, there was a group of senior women who came every week for a potluck lunch. And they challenged me," Lincoln says. "They didn't much like me at first because I came in with big ideas about changing things up, and I got a lot of pushback -- kind of, 'Why are you here, and what are you trying to do?' But I stuck with it and tried to understand what their issues were. And to this day, that group of women is a touchstone to help center me."
One day when Lincoln was finally getting into a groove at the resource center, her husband said he wanted something different. This change led Lincoln to say goodbye to her job, to Cape Girardeau and the ladies at the resource center in order to join her husband on a journey across the U.S. setting up a new home in a new city every 13 weeks or so.
With spare time on her hands during their travels, Lincoln, who is an avid learner, began researching her family's history. Through this, she found out her family was once slave owners -- a history at odds with Lincoln's core beliefs.
Not knowing what to do with the information, she happened upon a genealogy center seminar while in Alexandria, Virginia. At that seminar, the speaker issued a challenge to all of the attendees to not sweep slavery under the rug, but instead turn their energies to naming and telling the stories of the people generationally who served the family and helped them grow their wealth.
Lincoln took that thought and went to the National Archives to do more research on her family. Research involving countless hours of reading record after record painstakingly captured on microfilm.
Then one morning, she returned to the microfilm cabinet and mistakenly went to the cabinet to the right of the one she was looking for. In that cabinet, her eye caught a label on one of the reels that said "Cape Girardeau."
Not knowing exactly what she was looking at, Lincoln's curiosity was piqued, and through the use of military, probate and public records, she began to piece together the stories of the men, women and children of Southeast Missouri who transitioned from slavery to freedom during and following the Civil War, ultimately deciding her goal was to put the family history into the hands of their descendants. She returned to Cape Girardeau and continued to tell that narrative through oral presentations, discussions with other community members and a research piece that is still in development.
"The narratives of all of the families are so compelling," Lincoln says.
One of the histories Lincoln was able to trace was that of Harriet and James Ivers, a former slave from Cape Girardeau who enlisted in the Union Army. While Ivers was just one of many, his name became a representation of Cape Girardeau's acknowledgment of the community's African American history. In 2017, the public square at 44 N. Lorimier was renamed from Courthouse Park to Ivers Square, and in 2019, a statue representing Ivers and all of the other people who worked as slaves was erected and dedicated in the park.
However, this is not Lincoln's story, and she is quick to tell you that.
"I see myself as one of many who are carriers of this story," Lincoln says. "And it's a story I'm happy to help tell."
-
Local News 8/30/19Blunt urges trade, hopes for China dealMissouri's senior U.S. senator wants the United States to have more trade agreements with other countries amid the escalating trade war between China and the Trump administration. On a visit Thursday to Southeast Missouri State University, U.S. Sen....
-
Local News 8/30/19Let the games begin: Southeast, SIU fans tailgate at season openerThursday afternoon, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band paraded a sea of focused Redhawks football players past multiple red and white tents of energetic students and alumni at Houck Stadium. It was almost time for the season...
-
Wrong Way Driver Flees in Underwear; Body Found Along InterstatePolice on Thursday were looking for a man in his underwear who they say drove a pickup more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing and fleeing on foot. Police are also investigating whether the man has any...
-
Q&A: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus vocalist talks addiction, charity and faith ahead of Fawkesfest19American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline the 55-band festival Fawkesfest19 on Friday and Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The group is best known for its hit single, "Face Down" that peaked in 2007 and remained on the...
-
Capaha Park's splash pad opening likely delayed until 2020Cape Girardeau's new splash pad has yet to make a splash. It's still not operational and may not open until next spring, city parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Wednesday. Site work on the $470,000 project at Capaha Park began last fall...
-
Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center projectA city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center. The ad-hoc committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and...
-
Food, mud races and live music: Your guide to Benton Neighbor DaysSince 1969, the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has become a mainstay within Scott County, offering food, drinks, live music, pageants, 4-H exhibits and amusement rides to nearly 4,000 people each year. In 2017, David Wilhelm, then-president of the...
-
Photo Gallery 8/29/19Active search near Cape County Cowboy ChurchEmergency personnel search for the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing near the 111 mile marker and fleeing on foot into the woods near the Cape County Cowboy...
-
SEMO will pay tuition, general fees for low-income, academically qualified Mo. freshmen beginning in 2020A new scholarship program at Southeast Missouri State University will enable qualified low-income Missouri students to pursue a college education tuition-free. In announcing the new Will To Do Award scholarship Tuesday, university administrators...
-
'The brightest light ever': Shooting victim Madison Robinson planned to be paramedic with militaryCape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night. Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She...
-
-
Online exclusive: Southeast AD discusses future of alcohol sales at football gamesBeer is not on tap at Houck Stadium, nor wine for that matter. But in the future, Southeast Missouri State University might start selling alcoholic beverages at the stadium on game days, according to Brady Barke, the schools athletics...
-
On the road again: 800 Corvettes roar through Cape in celebration of National Corvette Museum's 25th anniversaryThe roar of horsepower shook the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon as 800 Corvettes -- some new, some antique -- assembled to celebrate "America's only true sports car." Corvettes of Southeast Missouri president and event...
-
Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fightAn altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police. Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old...
-
Suspect in 15-year-old's homicide has violent history in CapeIsaiah M. Lane, the man accused of killing 15-year-old Madison Robinson on her front porch Saturday night, was her age when he and an accomplice robbed a Cape Girardeau restaurant 14 years ago. According to Southeast Missourian files, Lane was 15...
-
Paperwork, grading makes TTF 6 list for Veterans Drive extensionA final decision on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive wont be made by voters next year, but rather in 2025, members of a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee said Monday. But that hasnt stopped the advisory board from laying the...
-
Cape County Commission accepts tax rate requestsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday received requests from three county taxing entities for 2019 that are identical to their 2018 tax rates. During their Monday morning meeting, the county commissioners accepted a tax rate recommendation...
-
Codefi to offer Cupcakes & Cocktails networking event for womenCodefi in Cape Girardeau will host a networking event for female founders, entrepreneurs and businesswomen from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Codefi headquarters in Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway, Suite 601. The event, called Cupcakes & Cocktails,...
-
Photo Gallery 8/27/19Corvette Caravan cruises through Cape GirardeauHundreds of new and classic Corvette cars filled downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon with a parade followed by an evening car show before continuing on their journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the...
-
Hackers targeting cities for ransomsCities increasingly face threats of cyberattacks that can halt basic operations of local government by locking up computer systems and public records and lead to high-price ransom demands by hackers. Missouri Municipal League's Stuart Haynes said,...
-
Major case squad activated in Saturday night homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the...
-
Athletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on SaturdayAthletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on Saturday Shortly before 9 a.m. on a cloudy and rather cool Saturday, 40 one- and two-person teams of athletes kayaked Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin and trekked the...
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/26/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 22 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
-
Most read 8/24/19Cantrell's recovery is a story of hopeDavid Cantrell's life forever changed on June 9. The Navy captain and local businessman was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle. His leg bled profusely. An off-duty EMT started a tourniquet to control the blood loss. Cantrell could...
-
Sikeston official defends officers in violent incidentThe acting director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety took to social media to defend the actions of his officers in arresting a man involved in a domestic disturbance. Responding to a cellphone video of the incident that was...
-
-
Subscriber exclusive: As P&G turns 50, plant managers discuss importance of employeesIt was the summer of 1969. Neil Armstrong took a "small step for man," the "Woodstock Music & Art Fair" opened on a small dairy farm in New York, and the U.S. began withdrawing troops from Vietnam. And in late August of that year, the first Pampers...
-
P&G Cape Girardeau facility marked many milestonesThe history of the Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau dates back more than a half century. A timeline of some of the significant activities in the plant's history: n November 1967 -- The Procter & Gamble Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio, indicates an...
-
Most read 8/23/19Former Puxico couple unveil scholarship to help hometown studentsPuxico, Missouri, High School students can attend college virtually debt free, thanks to a new scholarship funded by a pair of PHS alumni who want to help others from their hometown achieve their higher education goals. Harold and Hermena Parks...
-
Most read 8/22/19Local billiard team places 33rd out of 520 at largest pool tournament in the worldThey didn't place first. But placing 33rd among 520 teams in the largest billiard tournament in the world is not too shabby. Cape Girardeau-based billiard team Spun Off was among 520 teams that competed at the American Poolplayers Association (APA)...