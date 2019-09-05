Business briefs

United Way of Southeast Missouri

For the next three-year funding cycle, the United Way of Southeast Missouri's Community Investment Committee (CIC) identified 27 partners representing 38 programs in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and northern Scott counties. The organization added 10 new partners by slightly decreasing funding to education and increasing it to health and financial stability. Partners for the 2019-2022 funding cycle include 4-H Bollinger County (U of M Extension), American Red Cross, A.P.P.L.E. Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters & ABC Today, Boys & Girls Club of SEMO, Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CJHS activities bus, CMS ICU, food pantry), Community Partnership, Educare (SEMO), First Call for Help, Girl Scouts of MO Heartland, Greater St Louis Area Council Boys Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Jackson Senior Center, Little Whitewater Baptist Church Food Pantry, Lutheran Family & Children Services, Read to Succeed, SADI (Semo Alliance for Disability Independence), Safe House for Women, Scott City Ministerial Alliance, The Salvation Army, Voices for Children -- CASA, 211 (partner in kind; does not receive funding), Christian Boxing Academy & Learning Center, EPIC Pals -- Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Hope for One More, Meadow Heights R-II Elementary, Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship, New Life Mission Inn, One City, Oral Health Coalition -- Cape County Health Dept., SEMO Center for Speech & Hearing, and Tiger Lilies (Central Middle School, CGPS).

Missouri Financial Planners, Ameriprise

John H. Wolpers, CFP(R), CRPC(R), CFS(R), APMA(R), earned a Master of Science in financial services (MSFS) degree from the Richard D. Irwin Graduate School at The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Wolpers, a financial advisor with Missouri Financial Planners, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been with Ameriprise Financial Services for 28 years.

Saint Francis Healthcare System

Vice President of Saint Francis Medical Partners, Alex Ogburn, MBA, FACHE, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), the nation's leading professional society for health care leaders. FACHE is a premier board certification in health care management and formally recognizes Ogburn's high competency, commitment to service and recognition as an esteemed leader. Fewer than 20 percent of ACHE executives attain Fellow status.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has partnered with Verily, a division of Google parent company Alphabet, to develop a "connected baby monitoring system." The Lumi by Pampers system includes "smart" diapers equipped with sensors that measure when babies sleep or go to the bathroom. Data from the diapers is sent to a dedicated mobile app that will be available for Apple and Android operating systems. More details about the system, which P&G says will be available this fall, are available at http://pampers.com/lumibypampers

Old Town Cape, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) named Old Town Cape's Historic Landmark Preservation Group as the state's Best Large Scale Project. Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts was named MMSC's Business of the Year. Isle Casino Cape Girardeau was named the 2019 recipient of MMSC's Premier Partner award.

SoutheastHEALTH

Thirteen marketing projects produced by SoutheastHEALTH earned statewide recognition at the annual Show Me Excellence Awards program sponsored by the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM). Southeast received first-place awards for five marketing projects, including "Cancer Journey" outdoor advertising, a direct-mail project for a family cancer risk seminar, a direct-mail project for its breast care and diagnostic center open house, its "Heart Smart" campaign and the hospital's annual report video.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced proposals are being accepted for the state's Workforce Training Initiative now through Sept. 30. The initiative provides financial assistance to local governments, high schools, community colleges, public technical colleges and public universities to support capital improvements, equipment, program supplies and training materials. The initiative aims to help organizations address gaps in job training opportunities throughout the state and increase access to job training for low- and moderate-income individuals. Information on eligibility requirements and application details are available online at http://ded.mo.gov/content/workforce-training-initiative

Information summarized from Southeast Missourian business articles and contributions from B Magazine readers. To contribute business briefs for the next issue of B Magazine, email mpohlman@rustmedia.com