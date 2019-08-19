*Menu
Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge Donates

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Lodge PR Chairman Jason Ledure
Monday, August 19, 2019
Backpacks ready to be delivered

The Cape Girardeau Elks participated once again in the Cape Girardeau Back-to-School Kickoff event. This event is a collaborative event put on by several area charitable organizations, businesses, and the public school system. Each year this event helps many children who could not otherwise afford the necessary supplies to be successful students. During the event, families can receive school supplies, immunizations, parent resources, haircuts, student information, and much more. This school year 624 children will hopefully get started off on the right foot with a backpack provided by the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge.

"Elks Care, Elks Share!"

