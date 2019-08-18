*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

47 pound catfish

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Jessica biester
Sunday, August 18, 2019

Trenton biester of jackson caught a 47 pound catfish on aug 17 2019 with his dad justin biester on the Mississippi river

Comments