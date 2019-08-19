Patience and thanks as area steps into school

Editorial

It may not officially die until the calendar flips to Sept. 23.

The temperatures will continue to rise into the 90s. The swimming pool will still feel good for a few more weeks.

But for many, the summer ended last week with the return of the school year.

Students returned to our bigger school districts Thursday, the same day college freshmen moved stuff into their dorms on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The city has a different feel when school is in session, particularly at the university.

Restaurants are fuller. Shops are busier. Broadway traffic is a tad slower.

As the city changes, as our habits are altered by dropping off kids, as buses stop and start, as more pedestrians cross our streets, its important we slow down and have patience.

Its a good time not only to say welcome to those students who are joining the Cape Girardeau community in the short-term, but also to say thank you to all the parents, teachers, educators and faculty who play a major role in educating and training our children, teens and young adults.

Summer was nice while it lasted, but we look forward to another rewarding school year.