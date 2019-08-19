News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-19-19
O Lord, may we do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Amen.
More to explore
Farewell, Brother David: Principal of Notre Dame moves on to new assignment after two decadesAfter more than 20 years of service at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, has accepted another assignment principal of Saint Anthonys High School in South Huntington, New York. Provincial...
Officials, residents, business owners weigh in on Center Junction projectJackson business owners generally agree the interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson needs to be upgraded. They also overwhelmingly say any construction at the interchange must be done without...
Pit masters display barbecue skills during annual Cape Jaycees BBQ FestPit masters were busy Saturday morning readying their entries and hoping for the best during the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Travis Bickings with Shot in the Dark BBQ from Oran one of 45 teams contributing...
Art Building added to list of closed buildings at SoutheastFour buildings with somewhat of an uncertain future are sitting empty on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The vacancies represent close to 160,000 square feet of space that will be unavailable for use for an indefinite period of...
Nine dogs die in house fire SaturdayNine dogs were killed in a house fire early Saturday at 329 Albert St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department incident report. The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. Four engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief were...
Photo Gallery 8/18/19Franciscan farewell: Brother David says goodbyeStudents, teachers, families and alumni from Notre Dame Regional High School filled the school gymnasium Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, to send-off former principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, to a new assignment at Saint Anthonys High School in...
Judge resets sentencing hearing in Illinois case, allows defense to seek expert witnessJONESBORO, Ill. A judge on Friday postponed a resentencing hearing for convicted murderer Mark Gibbs for 90 days to allow the defense an opportunity to engage a mitigation expert. Such an expert looks at the offenders background and any...
Former pool player, Pladium owner dies, remembered as 'bigger than life'Former professional pool player Jerry Lee Priest, who founded the iconic Pladium bar in Cape Girardeau, died Thursday at Chateau Girardeau Health Center at the age of 87. In the 1980s and 1990s, Priest, who began playing pool when he was 7 years...
Parson appoints Ferrell to public defender commissionGov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has appointed Cape Girardeau lawyer Larry Ferrell to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Public Defender Commission, subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate. Ferrell retired in January 2018 from the...
Sikeston DPS director relieved of dutiesSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties Friday evening. A meeting was held Friday evening where DPS employees were informed of the decision. According to statement from Sikeston city...
Man suspected of shooting deputy, trooper surrendersVAN BUREN, Mo. Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding two law enforcement officers has surrendered after a seven-hour standoff in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 5 p.m. Friday in a Tweet...
Cape PD looking for assistance in finding fugitiveCape Girardeau police are asking for the publics assistance in finding a man wanted on a warrant for child molestation. Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest...
Photo Gallery 8/17/19Honorable Young Men Club's 'Back 2 School Jam-Munity'Moments from the Honorable Young Men Club's Back 2 School Jam-Munity event Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau. This is something that we dont really see that much as far as kids having stuff to do out in the community....
Arena, check. Hopper, check. Find out what's next on list of Cape stormwater projectsCape Girardeau has addressed two major stormwater problems, and plans are in the works to tackle another drainage issue. A major stormwater project at Arena Park has been completed while another, along Hopper Road, is nearly finished and the street...
Local BBB director finds national scam by accidentWhat looked like a legitimate event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multistate scam, according to the Better Business Bureau. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape Girardeau BBB office, happened to discover the...
Briggs & Stratton announces major expansion to Poplar Bluff plantPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- More than 200 jobs eventually could be added in Southeast Missouri in the coming years, due to an expansion at Briggs & Stratton's Poplar Bluff plant, a $15 million investment. Company officials told the Daily American Republic...
Starting over: Condemnation leaves mobile home owner struggling after the floodAbout two dozen flood-damaged mobile homes and several A-frame houses in East Cape Girardeau have been condemned, forcing their former occupants to find new places to live. "It's a total loss," said Brandi Walters who owned one of the mobile homes...
Cape teacher trains others in South America, learns new appreciation for teaching hereA monthlong stay in South America working alongside teachers in overcrowded classrooms with no air conditioning is all it took for Cape Girardeau Junior High school educator Brandi Compass to realize how fortunate students are in Southeast...
KGIR is operating again but with weak signal following flood damageA spokesperson for Cape Girardeau radio station KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, says he hopes the station can resume full power by later this week. The station was knocked off the air June 17 when flood water damaged the station's transmitter....
Most read 8/15/19Subscriber exclusive: Scott Co. presiding commissioner shared many vulgar memes on Facebook before winning electionBefore he was elected to the county's highest government office last fall, Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck shared several misogynistic and sexist memes on his Facebook timeline depicting women in various stages of undress and...
Most read 8/14/19First Midwest Bank president Kathy Bertrand set to retire; Kevin Greaser to replace herKathy Bertrand, community president of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau, will retire at the end of this week, marking the end of a 35-year banking career at several local financial institutions. Replacing Bertrand as the Cape Girardeau bank...
Most read 8/14/19Food delivery service Waitr set to begin Monday in CapeAn online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online,...
Most read 8/12/19Annual 'Tay Day' honors victims of unsolved homicides in Cape GirardeauSaturdays Tay Day vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence. The event also recognized the recent mass...
Most read 8/12/19Business Notebook: 'Interest' in Sears building? Meyer on the move. Godfather's part II? Lowe's layoffs?The future of the 150,000-square-foot Sears Grand building in Cape Girardeau is uncertain following the announcement last week by Sears Holdings the store is among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart outlets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that will close...
Most read 8/9/19Cape FD warns of dangers of swimming in river after photo gallery stirs outcryA Cape Girardeau fire department veteran echoed a sentiment strongly expressed on social media in recent days: swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe. A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape...