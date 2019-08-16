Tunes at Twilight resumes tonight at Ivers Square

Editorial

Cape Girardeau's Tunes at Twilight series resumes tonight with the first performance of the fall 2019 season.

Jimmy Davis, a singer-songwriter from Tennessee will perform. He's written songs for some famous country stars, including Martina McBride and Restless Heart.

The Tunes at Twilight live music event is one of our favorite ongoing events. It's a chill scene with folks gathering in lawn chairs and on blankets to hear great voices and guitars.

It draws some 500 people on average to the courthouse lawn at Ivers Square, just across from the newspaper office on Lorimier Street. Music lovers of all ages come together and enjoy unplugged sounds, eat food, even drink wine as they relax after a week of working.

The following week, local up-and-coming artist Maggie Thorn will entertain at Tunes. Another rising star, Jessie Ritter, drew 850 people earlier this year during the spring series, the biggest crowd to date.

The Boy Scouts of America will no longer be providing food at the venue. That mantle has been picked up by the owner of Main Street Station with low-cost food options such as burgers, hot dogs and grilled cheese.

This rolling event is a wonderful cultural happening that has been going on for many years. We owe it in large part to former Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills, who recently left the organization after a long and successful run. We wish her the best in her new endeavors.

In the meantime, we encourage you to check out the Tunes at Twilight on Friday evenings. There will be concerts the next six weeks at Ivers Square.