Prayer 8-16-19
May your peace, O Lord Jesus, guard our hearts and our minds. Amen.
Arena, check. Hopper, check. Find out what's next on list of Cape stormwater projectsCape Girardeau has addressed two major stormwater problems, and plans are in the works to tackle another drainage issue. A major stormwater project at Arena Park has been completed while another, along Hopper Road, is nearly finished and the street...
Local BBB director finds national scam by accidentWhat looked like a legitimate event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multistate scam, according to the Better Business Bureau. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape Girardeau BBB office, happened to discover the...
Briggs & Stratton announces major expansion to Poplar Bluff plantPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- More than 200 jobs eventually could be added in Southeast Missouri in the coming years, due to an expansion at Briggs & Stratton's Poplar Bluff plant, a $15 million investment. Company officials told the Daily American Republic...
Starting over: Condemnation leaves mobile home owner struggling after the floodAbout two dozen flood-damaged mobile homes and several A-frame houses in East Cape Girardeau have been condemned, forcing their former occupants to find new places to live. "It's a total loss," said Brandi Walters who owned one of the mobile homes...
Cape teacher trains others in South America, learns new appreciation for teaching hereA monthlong stay in South America working alongside teachers in overcrowded classrooms with no air conditioning is all it took for Cape Girardeau Junior High school educator Brandi Compass to realize how fortunate students are in Southeast...
KGIR is operating again but with weak signal following flood damageA spokesperson for Cape Girardeau radio station KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, says he hopes the station can resume full power by later this week. The station was knocked off the air June 17 when flood water damaged the station's transmitter....
Route D in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute D in Perry County, from U.S. 61 to Route C, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place Monday through Aug. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30...
Subscriber exclusive: Scott Co. presiding commissioner shared many vulgar memes on Facebook before winning electionBefore he was elected to the county's highest government office last fall, Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck shared several misogynistic and sexist memes on his Facebook timeline depicting women in various stages of undress and...
First Midwest Bank president Kathy Bertrand set to retire; Kevin Greaser to replace herKathy Bertrand, community president of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau, will retire at the end of this week, marking the end of a 35-year banking career at several local financial institutions. Replacing Bertrand as the Cape Girardeau bank...
New sentencing hearing set for convicted murderer now serving life termMark Gibbs has spent more than 26 years behind bars for killing his parents in their Southern Illinois home in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison. But at age 44, Gibbs could end up with a lesser sentence because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling...
Turn up the heat: Annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest set for weekendPassersby may notice the fragrance of barbecue Friday and Saturday wafting from Arena Park in Cape Girardeau and its all for a good cause. The 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest will highlight the char-grilled loyalty of nearly 45 local and...
Food delivery service Waitr set to begin Monday in CapeAn online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online,...
Cape Central faculty and staff come on down to kick off school yearCape Girardeau School District teachers watch as Cape Girardeau Central High School science teacher Micah Janzow, right, lands a pingpong ball in the $100 prize slot while playing a game show hosted by district superintendent Neil Glass, left, on...
Photo Gallery 8/14/19Dog yoga class at 4-H Exhibit HallA special dog yoga class hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the 4-H Exhibit Hall in Arena Park gave dogs and owners an opportunity to practice stretches together and learn challenging...
Planning continues for Main Street projectPreliminary planning is well along on a project to improve a section of Main Street in Cape Girardeaus Red Star neighborhood, assistant city engineer David Whitaker said Monday. Design work began several months ago and is proceeding, he said. The...
Scott City to get first police dog; sheriff's department will keep its dog, RexScott City has purchased its first police dog from a Springfield, Missouri, kennel rather than accept an older canine being offered by the Scott County Sheriffs Department. Everybody is very excited, police chief Mike Culler said Monday. As...
Most area students begin school later this week; SEMO welcomes students ThursdayFrom prekindergarten through graduate level, students will return to classrooms starting this week for the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Classes at some area schools start Wednesday while students at a few school districts have one more...
Poplar Bluff city settles three discrimination lawsuits for $155KPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The city of Poplar Bluff has settled three lawsuits involving street department employees who allege discrimination and harassment occurred under former superintendent Denis Kearbey. The employees include two women who said in...
Local News 8/12/19Oral Health Coalition to grow adult services, sets fundraising as focusA dental-health arm of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department plans to extend oral health services to adults, including the elderly, thanks in part to United Way funding and an increased emphasis on fundraising. Health department dental...
Local News 8/12/19Annual 'Tay Day' honors victims of unsolved homicides in Cape GirardeauSaturdays Tay Day vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence. The event also recognized the recent mass...
Most read 8/12/19Business Notebook: 'Interest' in Sears building? Meyer on the move. Godfather's part II? Lowe's layoffs?The future of the 150,000-square-foot Sears Grand building in Cape Girardeau is uncertain following the announcement last week by Sears Holdings the store is among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart outlets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that will close...
Most read 8/10/19Boots, chaps, cowboy hats: The rodeo has its own life cycle, as teens idolize the greats in the sportFor 13-year-old Trell Amoss, opening night of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was a homecoming of sorts. After traveling around the country with the rodeo, which his family helped put on, the Malden native said it was nice to be at a rodeo in...
Most read 8/10/19Project draws new attention to historic sign in downtown CapeAn old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeaus historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project. The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims Dempsey Grocer Co. in faded, large...
Most read 8/9/19Cape FD warns of dangers of swimming in river after photo gallery stirs outcryA Cape Girardeau fire department veteran echoed a sentiment strongly expressed on social media in recent days: swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe. A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape...
Most read 8/9/19Scott City superintendent focuses on life after high schoolThe new Scott City school superintendent says he wants to be sure every student in the district is prepared for "life after high school," regardless of whether they go to college or straight to work. Michael Umfleet, who began his tenure as...
Most read 8/7/19Ban large capacity magazines, implement 'red flag' lawsIt's good to be back in the United States, though I mourn along with the rest of the nation for those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Too often our country is afflicted by mass shootings, with crazy people pulling triggers on powerful weapons...
Most read 8/7/19Sears store to close in Cape, ending an era of retailThe Sears Grand store in Cape Girardeau will close this fall, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the Sears Holdings website. The 150,000-square-foot store at 330 Siemers Drive is one of 26 large format Sears and Kmart outlets being closed...