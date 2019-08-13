Flamm Orchards to Hold Farm to Fork Dinner August 24

Flamm Orchards of Cobden will hold their first-ever Farm to Fork dinner on Saturday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the farm. Organizers Parker and Austin Flamm, part of the sixth generation of Flamm farmers, hope to establish this as an annual event to celebrate the harvest and help guests form a greater connection and enjoyment of their farm experience.

This family-style farm-to-table gathering will feature a buffet of carefully chosen dishes that use only locally sourced ingredients from the orchards and area farms. In the spirit of supporting all things from the farm and local, Flamm Orchards has teamed up with StarView Vineyards to serve local grown wine and beer.

The shared-table dinner will be in front of the retail store and fruits and cream stand at Flamm Orchards. Guests are invited to come mingle with one another while seated at one long table together. There will be live music on site for the event.

Tickets for this event are still on sale online through Eventbrite.com or the Flamm Orchards Facebook page. You can also purchase tickets on the farm during retail business hours.

Tickets include a multi-course dinner, complimentary beverage and logoed glass for $40 each. Seating is limited, and tickets will sell out. Organizers recommend purchasing right away. For more information, call 618-893-4241.

# # #