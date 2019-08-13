Communities Fighting Fraud
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Older people are at a greater risk of fraud and other forms of financial exploitation. The United States Postal Service has seen an increase in mail fraud and is promoting community strength and fraud awareness as a way to prevent abuse. Social Security agrees. You can help your more vulnerable loved ones fight fraud.
You or a loved one might receive an advertisement in the mail, but it could be from a private company or even a scammer. United States law prohibits people or non-government businesses from using words or emblems that mislead others. Their advertising cant lead people to believe that they represent, are somehow affiliated with, or endorsed or approved by Social Security.
Scammers commonly target people who are looking for Social Security program and benefit information. If you receive misleading information about Social Security, send the complete advertisement, including the envelope it came in, to:
Office of the Inspector General Fraud Hotline
Social Security Administration
P.O. Box 17768
Baltimore, MD 21235
Community can simply mean your family unit. The more you know about what your loved ones are exposed to, the better you can protect them.
We also receive reports where someone pretending to be a Social Security employee has contacted members of the public. The intent of this type of call may be to steal your identity and/or money from your bank accounts. They may state that your Social Security number will be suspended or they may demand immediate payment. The caller generally asks you for personal information such as your Social Security number, date of birth, your mother's maiden name, or your bank or financial account information. You should not provide any of this information to these individuals.
Its possible that a Social Security employee may contact you to follow-up on a previous application for Social Security benefits or to follow-up on other business you initiated with Social Security. Remember, Social Security employees will never threaten you or demand any kind of payment in exchange for services.
Its important that you report any and all fraud. This can only strengthen our communities and your family. You can report Social Security fraud at oig.ssa.gov/report.
Comments
More to explore
-
First Midwest Bank president Kathy Bertrand set to retire; Kevin Greaser to replace herKathy Bertrand, community president of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau, will retire at the end of this week, marking the end of a 35-year banking career at several local financial institutions. Replacing Bertrand as the Cape Girardeau bank...
-
New sentencing hearing set for convicted murderer now serving life termMark Gibbs has spent more than 26 years behind bars for killing his parents in their Southern Illinois home in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison. But at age 44, Gibbs could end up with a lesser sentence because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling...
-
Turn up the heat: Annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest set for weekendPassersby may notice the fragrance of barbecue Friday and Saturday wafting from Arena Park in Cape Girardeau and its all for a good cause. The 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest will highlight the char-grilled loyalty of nearly 45 local and...
-
Food delivery service Waitr set to begin Monday in CapeAn online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online,...
-
Cape Central faculty and staff come on down to kick off school yearCape Girardeau School District teachers watch as Cape Girardeau Central High School science teacher Micah Janzow, right, lands a pingpong ball in the $100 prize slot while playing a game show hosted by district superintendent Neil Glass, left, on...
-
-
Planning continues for Main Street projectPreliminary planning is well along on a project to improve a section of Main Street in Cape Girardeaus Red Star neighborhood, assistant city engineer David Whitaker said Monday. Design work began several months ago and is proceeding, he said. The...
-
Scott City to get first police dog; sheriff's department will keep its dog, RexScott City has purchased its first police dog from a Springfield, Missouri, kennel rather than accept an older canine being offered by the Scott County Sheriffs Department. Everybody is very excited, police chief Mike Culler said Monday. As...
-
Most area students begin school later this week; SEMO welcomes students ThursdayFrom prekindergarten through graduate level, students will return to classrooms starting this week for the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Classes at some area schools start Wednesday while students at a few school districts have one more...
-
-
Poplar Bluff city settles three discrimination lawsuits for $155KPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The city of Poplar Bluff has settled three lawsuits involving street department employees who allege discrimination and harassment occurred under former superintendent Denis Kearbey. The employees include two women who said in...
-
Oral Health Coalition to grow adult services, sets fundraising as focusA dental-health arm of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department plans to extend oral health services to adults, including the elderly, thanks in part to United Way funding and an increased emphasis on fundraising. Health department dental...
-
Annual 'Tay Day' honors victims of unsolved homicides in Cape GirardeauSaturdays Tay Day vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence. The event also recognized the recent mass...
-
Most read 8/12/19Business Notebook: 'Interest' in Sears building? Meyer on the move. Godfather's part II? Lowe's layoffs?The future of the 150,000-square-foot Sears Grand building in Cape Girardeau is uncertain following the announcement last week by Sears Holdings the store is among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart outlets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that will close...
-
Finally gone fishing Sunday at Red StarRick Bailey, right, untangles a line for his fiancee, Darla Hughes, while fishing at Red Star Boat Dock during their first outing of the year Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bailey said he typically goes fishing at the Red Star area five to six times a...
-
-
School lunch trays may get a sprinkling of trade mitigation this fallNEW YORK School lunch menus already have Meatless Mondays and Taco Tuesdays. Now some may get Trade Mitigation Thursdays. This fall, some U.S. school cafeterias are expecting shipments of free food, one little known consequence of President...
-
Most read 8/10/19Boots, chaps, cowboy hats: The rodeo has its own life cycle, as teens idolize the greats in the sportFor 13-year-old Trell Amoss, opening night of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was a homecoming of sorts. After traveling around the country with the rodeo, which his family helped put on, the Malden native said it was nice to be at a rodeo in...
-
What's next for city hall? Project moves to next phase following voteCape Girardeau city officials plan to use a design-build method to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall by 2021. City staff intend to seek proposals for design-build services for the $12 million city hall...
-
Project draws new attention to historic sign in downtown CapeAn old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeaus historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project. The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims Dempsey Grocer Co. in faded, large...
-
Tunes at Twilight fall season starts FridayThe second half of this years Tunes at Twilight six-concert series opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau and will feature Tennessee native singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis and a different taste in on-site cuisine....
-
For Kris Eastwood, chairing rodeo is way to give back to communitySIKESTON, Mo. It all started with a football. Initially, Kris Eastwood wasnt thinking about rodeos or even the Jaycees, he was volunteering his time to coach little league football. As he got to know the members of the Sikeston Jaycees,...
-
-
-
-
-
Poplar Bluff police looking for upskirt photo suspectPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Local authorities are searching for a man accused of taking inappropriate photographs of women as they recently were shopping at the Walmart Supercenter. On the evening of Aug. 1, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman David Perkins...
-
Airport improvement plans in holding patternConstruction of a new terminal and control tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport isn't ready to take off yet despite voter approval Tuesday of a sales tax to help fund the projects. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Thursday that is...
-
Cape FD warns of dangers of swimming in river after photo gallery stirs outcryA Cape Girardeau fire department veteran echoed a sentiment strongly expressed on social media in recent days: swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe. A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape...
-
Most read 8/9/19Scott City superintendent focuses on life after high schoolThe new Scott City school superintendent says he wants to be sure every student in the district is prepared for "life after high school," regardless of whether they go to college or straight to work. Michael Umfleet, who began his tenure as...
-
Ban large capacity magazines, implement 'red flag' lawsIt's good to be back in the United States, though I mourn along with the rest of the nation for those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Too often our country is afflicted by mass shootings, with crazy people pulling triggers on powerful weapons...
-
Sears store to close in Cape, ending an era of retailThe Sears Grand store in Cape Girardeau will close this fall, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the Sears Holdings website. The 150,000-square-foot store at 330 Siemers Drive is one of 26 large format Sears and Kmart outlets being closed...
-
Hospital organization, church partner on homeless facilityA two-story, four-bedroom frame house in the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau will soon become permanent housing for several homeless men, thanks to a partnership between The Peoples Shelter and Saint Francis Health System...
-
Cape man faces molestation, rape chargesA 48-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been arrested on charges of child molestation and statutory rape, police said in a new release Tuesday. Ted J. Skinner is accused of molesting and raping a 16-year-old girl. According to a probable-cause...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: