Downtown organizations, individuals honored at Missouri Main Street event

Editorial

Several of Cape Girardeaus downtown groups and organizations took home awards recently during a ceremony by Missouri Main Street Connection in St. Louis.

Among the winners were Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group (not to be confused with Old Town Cape), Zickfields Jewelry and Gifts, and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

The Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group is the partnership that redeveloped Marquette Tower and the H&H Building. The Marquette Hotel, built in 1927, was developed into the hub of the Marquette Tech District, which included installing fiber optic cable and public Wi-Fi in the nearby area. The group also converted the H&H building into a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Zickfields renovated the store and remounted the shops neon sign from the 1950s.

And Isle, partnered with Old Town Cape, was recognized for its contributions to the downtown Cape Girardeau streetscape, wayfinding signage, fundraising and sponsoring of downtown events and activities.

Additionally, Cape Girardeau police officer Lt. Bradley Smith was recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Public Official and former Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills was recognized for her years of service to the organization.

Congratulations to all those involved with these worthy downtown projects and activities.