Five Generations
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
This picture was taken at Chateau Girardeau less than 24 hours before Georgia Wren, 93, passed away.
We are so happy that we took this last chance photo before Grandma Georgie went Home to be with God.
