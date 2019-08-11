*Menu
Five Generations

User-submitted story by Katie Stinnett
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Pictured from left to right: Becky Stinnett, Katie Stinnett, Tana Green, Georgia Wren, Kingsley.

This picture was taken at Chateau Girardeau less than 24 hours before Georgia Wren, 93, passed away.

We are so happy that we took this last chance photo before Grandma Georgie went Home to be with God.

