Friends of Levi from First State Community Bank Recognized for their generosity

Our friends from First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau stepped up this spring when asked to bridge the gap between the amount of money still needed to be able to install a Sona Play Arch in 2020!

Levis Adventure Trail is a popular place to play and is located in Cape County Park South. Levis was built to provide all children a place to challenge them physically and creatively.

The zip line is one of the popular interactive elements and children stand in line for a turn to fly through the air to the other side. LAT board of directors realizes soon after the memorial playground was completed that Levis Adventure Trail we needed to start searching for more interactive features to add to Levis.

Butch Holyfield and Jeff Brune met with Levis representative and a plan was made for First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau to make an Investment in the children and families of southeast Missouri.

To learn more about Levis Adventure Trail and Levis story visit www.levisadventuretrail.com or follow their adventures on Facebook.