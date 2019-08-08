Voices for Children/CASA Informational Meeting

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri will be hosting an informational meeting in East Prairie, Missouri on August 13th. We would like to invite the local communities to join us to learn how YOU, as individuals, can change a childs life!

Voices for Children is a non-profit organization that advocates for children in foster care due to abuse and neglect. We depend on volunteers to help us serve these children. We are currently serving the 32nd Judicial Circuit: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Perry counties. The 32nd circuit currently has over 370 children in foster care. In October 2019, we are expanding into the 33rd Judicial Circuit: Scott and Mississippi counties. The 33rd circuit currently has 172 children in foster care.

Community volunteers go through training to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) so that they can advocate for children in foster care. They advocate for the best interest of the child, to achieve safety and permanence. Being a CASA is an opportunity to give a voice to a child, and truly change their life.

The informational meeting will explain the process of becoming a CASA, and the role of a CASA. Please join us on August 13th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the East Prairie City Hall Meeting Room: 219 North Washington Ave, East Prairie, MO 63845.

If you would like more information, please contact Laura Findlay at 573-429-0230.