Sikeston rodeo a summertime favorite in Southeast Missouri

Editorial

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is one of the biggest events every year in Southeast Missouri and one of the biggest professional rodeo events in the Midwest. It brings in some of the best rodeo performers in the country from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

If you're into horses, cowboys, bulls and country music, the event is a can't-miss opportunity.

The rodeo features professionals who ride feisty bulls and broncs. There will be calf roping, barrel racing and stunts as well. And, of course, there's rodeo clowns, whose primary job is to keep the riders safe, but who do a good job keeping the crowd entertained.

But the rodeo isn't just about people riding atop fast-moving animals. It is also known for its entertainment. The rodeo is bringing in country artists each night, headlined by Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Midland and Jake Owen.

According to the Sikeston Jaycees, the rodeo spurs an estimated $8 million in economic engagement during the week the cowboys are in town. The rodeo ropes in an estimated 40,000 people each year, and the funds raised helps the local organization, which pumps about $130,000 back into community projects every year.

There are several other events planned throughout the week. We encourage you to check out the rodeo. You can find more at sikestonrodeo.com.