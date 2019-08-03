Prayer 8-4-19

More to explore
Election official expects low voter turnout for Cape tax issueFewer than 2,500 voters are projected to turn out in Tuesdays election in Cape Girardeau to decide the fate of a measure to extend the citys capital improvement sales tax. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the countys top election...
The Flood of 2019 by the (really big) numbersThe Mississippi Rivers record-breaking flood of 2019 will officially end this weekend as the river falls below flood stage at Cape Girardeau for the first time since mid-March. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the...
Cape council vacancy sparks public interest, draws nine applicantsA Cape Girardeau City Council vacancy has drawn renewed public interest in city government with nine applicants, an unusually large number, seeking to fill the Ward 3 seat. Mayor Bob Fox said Thursday that he is "thrilled" so many people want to...
Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf sues salary commission, on which he serves, over pay disputePerry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf is suing the county's salary commission on which he serves, claiming he was underpaid for more than two decades in violation of state law. Schaaf first sued the Perry County Commission in December 2018. On Tuesday,...
County looks to digitize marriage records dating back to 1800sThousands of Cape Girardeau County marriage records, some dating back to the early 1800s, will be digitized and stored electronically as part of the county's efforts to preserve historic documents. The Cape Girardeau County Commission Thursday...
Cape First Church to host annual Family Day on Aug. 9; 7,000 people expectedCape First Church's largest annual outreach opportunity -- Family Day -- will involve 20 demolition derby cars and 3,200 hot dogs and sodas. The free-to-attend event is set for 5:30 p.m. on August 9 at Arena Park. The demolition derby begins at 7:30...
Retail projects delayed at old Kmart buildingIt appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building, originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020. The building, at 11 S. Kingshighway, has been vacant since November when...
Audit: Juden abused purchasing methods, claimed to be working during vacationsFormer Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Drew Juden's administration "abused" the state's purchasing process by funneling a more-than $1 million fingerprint-technology contract through a foundation that Juden once chaired, and paid...
Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape caseA Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/1/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
United Way funding recipients announcedFrom disaster relief to reading readiness, food pantries to emergency shelters and puppies to ponies, 38 community service programs sponsored by 27 not-for-profit organizations will receive funding through United Way of Southeast Missouri over the...
'The river determines': Queen of the Mississippi set to dock FridayWith floodwaters receding, the 150-passenger Queen of the Mississippi with her towering stacks and bright red paddle wheel is set to sail Friday toward Cape Girardeaus Riverfront Park. The stop will be one of 12 tentative visits by five...
Smith tours local orchard, refers policy questions to stafferCape Girardeau County farmer Jack Knowlan toured his orchards and cattle operation with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Tuesday where the focus was on peaches more than government policy. Knowlan said he never sought a federal farm bailout. The Cape...
River view Tuesday in downtown CapeTyler Bailey and Bekah Baker, who have been dating nearly four years and are both of Cape Girardeau, sit along the Mississippi River on Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. The Broadway floodgate was reopened July 22 after being closed...
Vehicle owner shoots, wounds suspect trying to steal his SUVA Cape Girardeau resident shot and wounded a male juvenile who was attempting to steal his SUV in the 400 block of South Minnesota Street near Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. Cape Girardeau police subsequently took the suspect into...
Cape police seek suspect in restaurant robberyZaxbys restaurant, in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing on Cape Girardeaus west side, was robbed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and black and white mask took...
Illinois highway workers reopen all lanes of routes 3, 146Illinois highway workers were able to reopen all lanes of Illinois routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County on Monday as seep water trapped within the countys levee system continued to drain back into the Mississippi River. All four lanes of Route 146...
Cape County outsources tax bill mailing services for first timeWhen Cape Girardeau County tax bills are mailed this fall, they might bear a Spokane, Washington, postmark. Thats because county commissioners approved a request Monday from County Collector Barbara Gholson to outsource the mailing process to a...
Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape GirardeauA medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau. Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in Suite 601 in the Marquette Tower, spokesman Pascal Beauboeuf said Monday. The Cape...
Most read 7/29/19Business Notebook: Store openings, medical care in Poplar Bluff, Workforce Training proposals being acceptedA new Jimmy John's sandwich shop will open this week in Jackson. Manager Dan Boren told me last week he expects the "freaky fast" sandwich shop will open Tuesday in the strip mall at 2066 Walton Drive in front of the Jackson Walmart. Owned by BB and...
DEA: Southeast Missouri region receives 152M opioid pain pills; Cape, Butler and Scott counties receive more than half of themMore than 152 million prescription, opioid pain pills were supplied to pharmacies in Southeast Missouri counties from 2006 through 2012, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration data. The data was obtained by and made available online...
With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanupEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. Following Fridays re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3 northbound from the Route 3/146 intersection to McClure and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be...
Special prosecutor will not seek charges after Stoddard County election investigationA special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified. After looking through...
Most read 7/27/19SEMPO board members raise concerns about options for Center Junction workThere was no consensus among members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) Board of Directors at a special meeting Friday afternoon. The board met for the sole purpose of considering options for the replacement of Interstate...
Most read 7/26/19Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discriminationA former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. Sandra "Sandy"...