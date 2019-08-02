Equal pay for equal work

-
Editorial (8/2/19)What you need to know about Real ID licensesLocal license bureaus are finding that Missouri residents are confused about the Real ID licenses. The new licenses serve as ID for drivers and non-drivers, and will be required by federal law to board planes and some federal buildings beginning in...
Editorial (8/1/19)Sales tax holiday this weekendThis is your annual reminder that if you're looking to buy back-to-school items for the coming school year, this is the weekend to save a few bucks. Beginning Friday, the state of Missouri will waive its regular sales tax, saving consumers 4.2% of...
Editorial (7/31/19)Flood 2019: On to the cleanup and recoveryThe Flood of 2019 broke records and hearts. It will not be remembered for how high the river rose, although it did get plenty high, cresting at 46.29, the fifth highest on record. It won't be remembered like the 2011 flood, which required the...
Letter (7/31/19)City should halt projects like city hallOn May 25, 2019 the Southeast Missouri printed an article which said: "Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting...
Column (7/30/19)Political lesson from a slimy snakeEveryone has something that challenges them. I hesitate to call it fear because there's such stigma attached to that word, but we each have something that we shun because it makes us uncomfortable. I had to deal with that last week. A month ago, I...
Editorial (7/30/19)Local 'stars' dance for a good causeOur journalists at the Southeast Missourian and Mind + Body magazine had a wonderful time in recent weeks getting to know the participants in the "Dancing with the Show Me Stars," a fund-raising event where local folks are paired with an instructor...
Editorial (7/29/19)Capital improvements tax renewal is important at several levelsOn Aug. 6, Cape Girardeau voters will decide whether to renew a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax that is critical to our water system. Mayor Bob Fox and city manager Scott Meyer, who recently met with the Southeast Missourian editorial...
Editorial (7/26/19)Cape Girardeau to welcome new fire chief next monthTravis Hollis, the Rogers, Arkansas deputy fire chief, was announced earlier this week as Cape Girardeau's next fire chief. Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said in a news release that Hollis comes with a "diverse skill set" and leadership...
Editorial (7/25/19)Renaming Cape junior high after Kitchen a good decisionWhen Terry Kitchen accepted the Semoball Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, we knew the crowd was in for a treat. The longtime Cape Central coach and administrator had a school spirit unmatched by even the most vocal of Tiger fans. He spoke...
Editorial (7/24/19)Library lends the lenses; telescopes availableDo you or the children in your life like the mysteries of space? Have you ever seen a social media post about a big moon, a close planet or some other oddity in the night sky? Riverside Library has telescopes available for checkout. The local...
Editorial (7/23/19)Jackson's slice of Americana happens this weekThis is the week for Jackson Homecomers, the down-home annual festival that takes place in the streets of Uptown Jackson. Jackson has changed quite a bit over the years, but Homecomers is rooted in tradition, and is a reminder of days gone by. Rides...
Column (7/23/19)They asked: "Do you think Trump is a racist?""Do you think Trump is a racist?" I was asked twice last week. Several others engaged me in conversation about the president's "racism." The short answer is no. I do not believe the president is a racist any more than the celebs who were in love...
Editorial (7/22/19)Oran celebrates 150 years of community, historyThe town of Oran celebrated its 150th birthday over the weekend. The town hosted a community prayer service and a festival with live music, a cornhole tournament, a dance party and more. Oran has an interesting history. As reported by Joshua...
Column (7/20/19)The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...
Letter (7/19/19)Join bicentennial painting projectDo you know a boy or girl who loves dinosaurs? Do you love dinosaurs? Come to Painted Wren Art Gallery and become part of Missouri history by participating in something you and they will always remember. Barb Bailey and I, Painted Wren Art Gallery...
Column (7/17/19)Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
Column (7/13/19)South Cape church, pastor can play important role in area's redevelopmentThere are the beginnings of something special in Cape Girardeau's South side. And one of the figures who could find himself in the middle of it is the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of LighthouseCape. You might know LighthouseCape by its previous...
Column (7/10/19)A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworksThis year the fireworks at Arena Park launched with a boom and two explosions of fire, sending a heat wave into the crowd and black mushroom clouds into the night. The crowd, surprised by the hot wind, gasped -- and one of the best fireworks shows...
Column (7/9/19)Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump anticsThe Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a...
Column (7/9/19)Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City HallIn referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape...
Equal pay for equal work
On the surface, equal pay for equal work sounds like a great and noble idea.
First you have to define equal work. Is it the production of some standardized unit? If so, does this take into account how the standardized unit is produced? How much time, energy and company resources are used? Did the employee learn how to do the job better or faster or safer because of the task, or did the employee just do the minimum and in the future will continue to do just the minimum? So much for the definition of equal work!
Let's look at equal pay. Should an employee of a national corporation receive the same pay for this "equal" work if he lives and works in different geographical regions such as San Francisco or Cape Girardeau? Money (pay) derives its value from what it can purchase. Money also has different values over time. So much for the definition of equal pay!
The real problem is in the definition of "equal." Some things may appear equal but in reality are not at all equal. Say you have two quarters in your pocket. They both have a stated value to the government of 25 cents, however one of them may be a silver quarter and the other one minted yesterday. Do they have the same value?
Do we really want the government to be the arbiter of "equal" work or "equal" pay? Sounds like another good intention on the road to hell!
Greg Steiner, Jackson