Letter to the Editor

Wolz an outstanding writer

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Southeast Missourian has had some great journalists in the 20-plus years I have been subscriber. The addition of Jay Wolz as business editor is the best hire in decades. What makes a writer outstanding is experience, and Jay brings significant business expertise to his position. His background in local health, media and higher education is extraordinary. Jay Wolz is another excellent reason to keep the Southeast Missourian on your doorstep and in your smart phone each day.

MIKE SMYTHE, Cincinnati, Ohio