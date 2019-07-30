LOCAL LGBTQ+ SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS TO JOIN FORCES

A partnership between Safe Space Cape and PFLAG Cape Girardeau aims to make seeking support less taxing for LGBTQ+ families in the area.

Two local LGBTQ+ support organizations will be joining forces to better support LGBTQ+ families in the Cape Girardeau area; Safe Space Cape will begin conducting one of their meetings a month in unison with PFLAG Cape Girardeau, on the third Friday of each month, beginning in August 2019. The organizers of the partnership aniticipate this partnership will benefit their different target audiences. Safe Space Cape provides a safe and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, PFLAG Cape Girardeau aims to support the families and friends of LGBTQ+ persons as well as identifying individuals.

Bringing the two groups together is a natural partnership; the organizers believe this will allow more community members to become integrated into the support systems offered. Safe Space Cape sessions take place every Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 38 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Beginning Friday August 16th, and continuing the third Friday of each month, PFLAG Cape Girardeau will be meeting at 6:00 pm at 101 N. Fountain St. In Cape Girardeau for the monthly family and friends support group meetings. Organizers hope to see families supporting their youth in attendance at Safe Space Cape by networking together at PFLAG Cape Girardeau meetings to create relationships outside of the two programs.