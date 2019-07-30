LOCAL LGBTQ+ SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS TO JOIN FORCES

-
United Way funding recipients announcedFrom disaster relief to reading readiness, food pantries to emergency shelters and puppies to ponies, 38 community service programs sponsored by 27 not-for-profit organizations will receive funding through United Way of Southeast Missouri over the...
'The river determines': Queen of the Mississippi set to dock FridayWith floodwaters receding, the 150-passenger Queen of the Mississippi with her towering stacks and bright red paddle wheel is set to sail Friday toward Cape Girardeaus Riverfront Park. The stop will be one of 12 tentative visits by five...
Smith tours local orchard, refers policy questions to stafferCape Girardeau County farmer Jack Knowlan toured his orchards and cattle operation with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Tuesday where the focus was on peaches more than government policy. Knowlan said he never sought a federal farm bailout. The Cape...
River view Tuesday in downtown CapeTyler Bailey and Bekah Baker, who have been dating nearly four years and are both of Cape Girardeau, sit along the Mississippi River on Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. The Broadway floodgate was reopened July 22 after being closed...
Vehicle owner shoots, wounds suspect trying to steal his SUVA Cape Girardeau resident shot and wounded a male juvenile who was attempting to steal his SUV in the 400 block of South Minnesota Street near Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. Cape Girardeau police subsequently took the suspect into...
Cape police seek suspect in restaurant robberyZaxbys restaurant, in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing on Cape Girardeaus west side, was robbed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and black and white mask took...
Illinois highway workers reopen all lanes of routes 3, 146Illinois highway workers were able to reopen all lanes of Illinois routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County on Monday as seep water trapped within the countys levee system continued to drain back into the Mississippi River. All four lanes of Route 146...
Cape County outsources tax bill mailing services for first timeWhen Cape Girardeau County tax bills are mailed this fall, they might bear a Spokane, Washington, postmark. Thats because county commissioners approved a request Monday from County Collector Barbara Gholson to outsource the mailing process to a...
Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape GirardeauA medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau. Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in Suite 601 in the Marquette Tower, spokesman Pascal Beauboeuf said Monday. The Cape...
Most read 7/29/19Business Notebook: Store openings, medical care in Poplar Bluff, Workforce Training proposals being acceptedA new Jimmy John's sandwich shop will open this week in Jackson. Manager Dan Boren told me last week he expects the "freaky fast" sandwich shop will open Tuesday in the strip mall at 2066 Walton Drive in front of the Jackson Walmart. Owned by BB and...
DEA: Southeast Missouri region receives 152M opioid pain pills; Cape, Butler and Scott counties receive more than half of themMore than 152 million prescription, opioid pain pills were supplied to pharmacies in Southeast Missouri counties from 2006 through 2012, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration data. The data was obtained by and made available online...
With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanupEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. Following Fridays re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3 northbound from the Route 3/146 intersection to McClure and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be...
Special prosecutor will not seek charges after Stoddard County election investigationA special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified. After looking through...
Cape Riverfront Market offers fresh varietyEven before the bell sounds indicating the start of transactions, Cape Riverfront Market veteran Ross Peterson said people are in line anticipating his organically grown vegetables. Peterson and his wife, Emily Scifers, of Cape Girardeau were one...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/29/19Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order for 2017 land tax sale over surplus n Approve purchase order to Little River Drainage District annual distribution of...
Portions of Illinois routes 3, 146 open to trafficIllinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to...
Cape city seeks sales tax extension to fund city hall, airport, street and water projects; vote is Aug. 6Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend some $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. For that to occur, voters Aug. 6 will have to...
SEMPO board members raise concerns about options for Center Junction workThere was no consensus among members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) Board of Directors at a special meeting Friday afternoon. The board met for the sole purpose of considering options for the replacement of Interstate...
Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school supportTo help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school...
Marquette Tech District Foundation awarded $750,000 grantThe Marquette Tech District Foundation (MTDF) has been awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The award was announced on business-startup incubator Codefis website earlier this week. MTDF...
All ears
Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discriminationA former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. Sandra "Sandy"...
Cape school district, bond-funded projects beginUpgrades to the heating and air-conditioning system at Cape Central High School got underway Thursday making it among the first major projects to be funded by a bond issue approved by Cape Girardeau voters earlier this year. Proposition Y was...
Drums Along the Mississippi set for Friday at CHSCape Girardeau Central High School director of bands Josh LaMar said today's Drum Corps International's theatrical on-field production, Drums Along the Mississippi, will bring "amplification" to Tiger Stadium. Groups this year are traveling...
Local News 7/25/19Program aims to jumpstart student opportunitiesA new program designed to help rural high school students gain better access to post-secondary educational and career opportunities could have a positive impact on students at Cape Central High School. Cape Central is among nine high schools -- six...
Most read 7/25/19New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers varietyHomecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday. With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local...
In memory of Marcellus: Pub crawl set for SaturdaySaturdays pub crawl in honor of well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones will serve as a continuation of the many friendships between him and the community. Jones died unexpectedly in June 2018 of natural causes. He was 50 years old....
Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekendThe Illinois Department of Transportation may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters that have covered the roadways most of the month continue to recede. Meanwhile, the Alexander County Highway...
Scott County jury returns guilty verdict in once-missing-evidence murder caseBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in a murder case involving once-missing evidence. The jury, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, found Sikeston, Missouri, resident Antoine Harris, also known as...
LOCAL LGBTQ+ SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS TO JOIN FORCES
A partnership between Safe Space Cape and PFLAG Cape Girardeau aims to make seeking support less taxing for LGBTQ+ families in the area.
Two local LGBTQ+ support organizations will be joining forces to better support LGBTQ+ families in the Cape Girardeau area; Safe Space Cape will begin conducting one of their meetings a month in unison with PFLAG Cape Girardeau, on the third Friday of each month, beginning in August 2019. The organizers of the partnership aniticipate this partnership will benefit their different target audiences. Safe Space Cape provides a safe and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, PFLAG Cape Girardeau aims to support the families and friends of LGBTQ+ persons as well as identifying individuals.
Bringing the two groups together is a natural partnership; the organizers believe this will allow more community members to become integrated into the support systems offered. Safe Space Cape sessions take place every Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 38 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Beginning Friday August 16th, and continuing the third Friday of each month, PFLAG Cape Girardeau will be meeting at 6:00 pm at 101 N. Fountain St. In Cape Girardeau for the monthly family and friends support group meetings. Organizers hope to see families supporting their youth in attendance at Safe Space Cape by networking together at PFLAG Cape Girardeau meetings to create relationships outside of the two programs.
