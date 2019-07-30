Vote yes on tax renewal

Letter to the Editor

Those of you who know me are aware that I am passionate about Cape Girardeau. I cannot think of any place I would rather live and spend my retirement years. I might add that Cape is also a wonderful place to work and raise a family. There are many things that make Cape special -- great restaurants, great medical facilities, great parks, our university, the river, our beautiful downtown and the ability to get anywhere in town in 15 minutes or less. All of these things contribute to our excellent quality of life, but in order to maintain that quality of life we also need good infrastructure.

On Aug. 6 the citizens of Cape will have an opportunity to vote for the renewal of an existing quarter-cent sales tax that is dedicated to capital improvements -- maintaining our streets, our water system, our airport and other public buildings. I personally feel our city leaders have delivered what they promised when this tax was initially passed back in 1994 and continue to be good stewards of our tax dollars. Cape is a progressive city that just keeps getting better. Failure to renew this tax would be a major setback. I encourage you to go to https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/about/government/taxes/capital_improvements_... in order to get the facts and find out how these funds will be used to continue upgrading our city's infrastructure. Together we can make Cape an even better place to live, work and play.

DANNY ESSNER, Cape Girardeau