Vote yes on tax renewal

Column (7/30/19)Political lesson from a slimy snakeEveryone has something that challenges them. I hesitate to call it fear because there's such stigma attached to that word, but we each have something that we shun because it makes us uncomfortable. I had to deal with that last week. A month ago, I...
Editorial (7/30/19)Local 'stars' dance for a good causeOur journalists at the Southeast Missourian and Mind + Body magazine had a wonderful time in recent weeks getting to know the participants in the "Dancing with the Show Me Stars," a fund-raising event where local folks are paired with an instructor...
Editorial (7/29/19)Capital improvements tax renewal is important at several levelsOn Aug. 6, Cape Girardeau voters will decide whether to renew a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax that is critical to our water system. Mayor Bob Fox and city manager Scott Meyer, who recently met with the Southeast Missourian editorial...
Editorial (7/26/19)Cape Girardeau to welcome new fire chief next monthTravis Hollis, the Rogers, Arkansas deputy fire chief, was announced earlier this week as Cape Girardeau's next fire chief. Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said in a news release that Hollis comes with a "diverse skill set" and leadership...
Editorial (7/25/19)Renaming Cape junior high after Kitchen a good decisionWhen Terry Kitchen accepted the Semoball Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, we knew the crowd was in for a treat. The longtime Cape Central coach and administrator had a school spirit unmatched by even the most vocal of Tiger fans. He spoke...
Editorial (7/24/19)Library lends the lenses; telescopes availableDo you or the children in your life like the mysteries of space? Have you ever seen a social media post about a big moon, a close planet or some other oddity in the night sky? Riverside Library has telescopes available for checkout. The local...
Editorial (7/23/19)Jackson's slice of Americana happens this weekThis is the week for Jackson Homecomers, the down-home annual festival that takes place in the streets of Uptown Jackson. Jackson has changed quite a bit over the years, but Homecomers is rooted in tradition, and is a reminder of days gone by. Rides...
Column (7/23/19)They asked: "Do you think Trump is a racist?""Do you think Trump is a racist?" I was asked twice last week. Several others engaged me in conversation about the president's "racism." The short answer is no. I do not believe the president is a racist any more than the celebs who were in love...
Editorial (7/22/19)Oran celebrates 150 years of community, historyThe town of Oran celebrated its 150th birthday over the weekend. The town hosted a community prayer service and a festival with live music, a cornhole tournament, a dance party and more. Oran has an interesting history. As reported by Joshua...
Column (7/20/19)The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...
Editorial (7/19/19)A small step, a giant leap; remembering the moon landingThe words will be etched forever in history. "One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind." If you were alive when those words were spoken, you remember exactly where you were. It's a moment frozen in time; a feat accomplished 50 years ago...
Letter (7/19/19)Join bicentennial painting projectDo you know a boy or girl who loves dinosaurs? Do you love dinosaurs? Come to Painted Wren Art Gallery and become part of Missouri history by participating in something you and they will always remember. Barb Bailey and I, Painted Wren Art Gallery...
Editorial (7/18/19)Richbourg played key role in city over last 30-plus yearsOne of the many jobs that our reporters at the Southeast Missourian do and have done over the years is explain how our local governments are spending their money. In order to inform our readers, we have to have this data available to us, and have to...
Column (7/17/19)Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
Letter (7/17/19)Feral hogs proposal is importantMissouri has a big problem with feral hogs. They damage natural resources, destroy crops and pastures, carry disease, and threaten wildlife and livestock. That will get worse unless we do something different. The L-A-D Foundation and Pioneer Forest...
Column (7/13/19)South Cape church, pastor can play important role in area's redevelopmentThere are the beginnings of something special in Cape Girardeau's South side. And one of the figures who could find himself in the middle of it is the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of LighthouseCape. You might know LighthouseCape by its previous...
Column (7/10/19)A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworksThis year the fireworks at Arena Park launched with a boom and two explosions of fire, sending a heat wave into the crowd and black mushroom clouds into the night. The crowd, surprised by the hot wind, gasped -- and one of the best fireworks shows...
Column (7/9/19)Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump anticsThe Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a...
Column (7/9/19)Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City HallIn referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape...
Vote yes on tax renewal
Those of you who know me are aware that I am passionate about Cape Girardeau. I cannot think of any place I would rather live and spend my retirement years. I might add that Cape is also a wonderful place to work and raise a family. There are many things that make Cape special -- great restaurants, great medical facilities, great parks, our university, the river, our beautiful downtown and the ability to get anywhere in town in 15 minutes or less. All of these things contribute to our excellent quality of life, but in order to maintain that quality of life we also need good infrastructure.
On Aug. 6 the citizens of Cape will have an opportunity to vote for the renewal of an existing quarter-cent sales tax that is dedicated to capital improvements -- maintaining our streets, our water system, our airport and other public buildings. I personally feel our city leaders have delivered what they promised when this tax was initially passed back in 1994 and continue to be good stewards of our tax dollars. Cape is a progressive city that just keeps getting better. Failure to renew this tax would be a major setback. I encourage you to go to https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/about/government/taxes/capital_improvements_... in order to get the facts and find out how these funds will be used to continue upgrading our city's infrastructure. Together we can make Cape an even better place to live, work and play.
DANNY ESSNER, Cape Girardeau