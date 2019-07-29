Public Service Announcement

FROM: SEMO Iris Society Southeast Missouri CONTACT: Cynthia Kothe, Secretary 573-243-7872 FOR USE: Now until August 4

Garden Beautification on a Budget!!!

Where can one go to find a Lady Friend, a Black Magic Woman, a Drama Queen, a Gypsy Lord, or a Sharp Dressed Man? Is it possible that the Stairway to Heaven, the Queens Circle, your Absolute Treasure, and Jurassic Park exist in one place? While in this place, could one meet Kathy Chilton, Jeanne Clay Plank, Helen Collingwood, Mary Frances, or Edith Wolford? Yes, this place does exist and is open to any individual wishing to experience the excitement of planting one of the most rapidly growing garden trends!

The place to search for these garden beauties and many more is the SEMO Iris Society rhizome sale and auction! The sale will be held on August 4, 2019, at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. The doors open at 12:00 noon, at the basement entrance to the building. Gardeners will find table after table of iris rhizomes at the bargain price of $1.00 each. With over 300 species of iris and over 90,000 registered names for iris with different color patterns, height, bloom time, and fragrance, there certainly will be something for everyone! The Society will also hold an auction where new releases will be sold to the highest bidder. These rhizomes, developed by well-known hybridizers such as our local David Niswonger, Bob Skaggs, and Don Murphy, as well as others known across the globe such as Schreiners Gardens, Sutton Iris Gardens, Comanche Acres Iris Gardens, Mid-America Garden, and many others, will be available for a fraction of their retail cost.

Dont miss this opportunity to add a rainbow of color to your garden. For more information, please contact Cynthia Kothe, 573-243-7872.