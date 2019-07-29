Prayer 7-29-19

More to explore
DEA: Southeast Missouri region receives 152M opioid pain pills; Cape, Butler and Scott counties receive more than half of themMore than 152 million prescription, opioid pain pills were supplied to pharmacies in Southeast Missouri counties from 2006 through 2012, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration data. The data was obtained by and made available online...
With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanupEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. Following Fridays re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3 northbound from the Route 3/146 intersection to McClure and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be...
Special prosecutor will not seek charges after Stoddard County election investigationA special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified. After looking through...
Cape Riverfront Market offers fresh varietyEven before the bell sounds indicating the start of transactions, Cape Riverfront Market veteran Ross Peterson said people are in line anticipating his organically grown vegetables. Peterson and his wife, Emily Scifers, of Cape Girardeau were one...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/29/19Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order for 2017 land tax sale over surplus n Approve purchase order to Little River Drainage District annual distribution of...
Portions of Illinois routes 3, 146 open to trafficIllinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to...
Cape city seeks sales tax extension to fund city hall, airport, street and water projects; vote is Aug. 6Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend some $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. For that to occur, voters Aug. 6 will have to...
SEMPO board members raise concerns about options for Center Junction workThere was no consensus among members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) Board of Directors at a special meeting Friday afternoon. The board met for the sole purpose of considering options for the replacement of Interstate...
Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school supportTo help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school...
Marquette Tech District Foundation awarded $750,000 grantThe Marquette Tech District Foundation (MTDF) has been awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The award was announced on business-startup incubator Codefis website earlier this week. MTDF...
All ears
Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discriminationA former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. Sandra "Sandy"...
Cape school district, bond-funded projects beginUpgrades to the heating and air-conditioning system at Cape Central High School got underway Thursday making it among the first major projects to be funded by a bond issue approved by Cape Girardeau voters earlier this year. Proposition Y was...
Drums Along the Mississippi set for Friday at CHSCape Girardeau Central High School director of bands Josh LaMar said today's Drum Corps International's theatrical on-field production, Drums Along the Mississippi, will bring "amplification" to Tiger Stadium. Groups this year are traveling...
Program aims to jumpstart student opportunitiesA new program designed to help rural high school students gain better access to post-secondary educational and career opportunities could have a positive impact on students at Cape Central High School. Cape Central is among nine high schools -- six...
New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers varietyHomecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday. With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local...
New chief named for Cape Girardeau Fire DepartmentTravis Hollis, the deputy chief of the fire department in Rogers, Arkansas, has been named the new head of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Announcement of Hollis appointment was made Tuesday afternoon by Cape Girardeau city manager Scott...
In memory of Marcellus: Pub crawl set for SaturdaySaturdays pub crawl in honor of well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones will serve as a continuation of the many friendships between him and the community. Jones died unexpectedly in June 2018 of natural causes. He was 50 years old....
Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekendThe Illinois Department of Transportation may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters that have covered the roadways most of the month continue to recede. Meanwhile, the Alexander County Highway...
Hackathon brings app designers together to develop health-care solutionsHackers descended upon the Southeast Missouri State University campus where more than $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded over the weekend at the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon. The event, hosted in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System and...
Christmas Parade of Lights theme announcedChristmas Lights and Winter Nights is the theme of this years Parade of Lights to be held Dec. 1, according to Old Town Cape. The parade is set to start at dusk in downtown Cape Girardeau. The route will begin at Capaha Park and continue east...
Scott County jury returns guilty verdict in once-missing-evidence murder caseBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in a murder case involving once-missing evidence. The jury, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, found Sikeston, Missouri, resident Antoine Harris, also known as...
U.S. 61 in Scott County reduced for paving workU.S. 61 in Scott County from Highway 77 in Morley, Missouri, to Greer Street near Scott City will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway and add rumble strips. According to a Missouri Department of...
Most read 7/23/19They asked: "Do you think Trump is a racist?""Do you think Trump is a racist?" I was asked twice last week. Several others engaged me in conversation about the president's "racism." The short answer is no. I do not believe the president is a racist any more than the celebs who were in love...
Cape, Jackson schools face school-year changes, result of new state lawA new Missouri law, which will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar. Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first...
Jackson businesses try to 'lessen impact' of HomecomersThe annual Homecomers celebration will draw thousands of people to the streets of uptown Jackson every night from Tuesday through Saturday this week. But during daytime hours, when uptown businesses will be open, Homecomers and the 100 block of...
New owner of Ty's Summer Sno peddles 70 flavors of shaved iceWhat do bubble gum, cotton candy, dill pickle, peanut butter & jelly, rock 'n' roll and wedding cake all have in common? Give up? The answer is they're six of the more than 70 flavors of shaved ice available at the Ty's Summer Sno locations in Cape...
Most read 7/20/19City denies liquor license at business due to nearby shootings; owner says he's being 'scapegoated'A Cape Girardeau banquet hall has been denied a city liquor license after police cited several incidents of violence in the vicinity of the south-side business and said the hall should be held to a different standard than bars and other...
Most read 7/20/19The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...