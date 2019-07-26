Cape Girardeau to welcome new fire chief next month

Editorial

Travis Hollis, the Rogers, Arkansas deputy fire chief, was announced earlier this week as Cape Girardeau's next fire chief.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said in a news release that Hollis comes with a "diverse skill set" and leadership qualities that will benefit the department.

Hollis has a good deal of experience to draw from in his last 24 working years. He holds an associate degree in fire service management and Bachelor of Science in public safety administration. He is now working on a master's degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.

"It was love at first sight with Cape," Hollis said via a news release. "A combination of the genuine hospitality of the residents, the charm of downtown and the city's trail system at Cape Woods [Conservation] Area quickly won me over. I am looking forward to working as part of the city's executive team while crafting a common vision with the community and Local 1084 to provide value-added services."

We look forward to welcoming Hollis and his family to Cape Girardeau next month when they make the move. A welcoming reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Cape Girardeau City Hall Council chambers.