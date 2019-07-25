Local man claims to be "best in the world!"

Local man, Henry Kennemore, has a talent for balancing rocks. From the pictures you can decide if he's the best in the world or not. When asked how he does it , Kennemore said,"the same way I do everything else , the Holy Spirit." Mr Kennemore started a art and landscape company called BALANCE rock art to help offset the cost of practicing the talent so often. He creates gardens of his BALANCE rock art and has prints of the original displays available too. If you would like to see a show u won't forget, he's easy to find at the River front in Cape.