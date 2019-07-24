Confirmation reunion held

Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells hosted a Confirmation Reunion on Sunday, June 23. Approximately 110 guests attended with confirmands spanning the years of 1938 through 2015.

Pastor DeVon Lark, SMP associate pastor of Word of Life Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, was the guest speaker for the morning worship service. His message was titled ADOPTED BY CHRIST based on Galatians 3:23-4:7. A catechetical review was also held in conjunction with the church service. Pastor Lark had previously served Immanuel Lutheran as teacher at Concordia-Trinity Lutheran School from 1969 to 1979. He was recently ordained at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis.

Gary Hecht welcomed guests to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall following the church service. Shelby Engert, Tom Scheiter and Susan Ludwig provided musical entertainment as part of the program. Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus was sung prior to Pastor and Sandy Larks program, which included personal reminiscing from their time as teachers in New Wells.

Specially designed metal crosses with praying hands, created by Jim Versemann, a member of Immanuel, were presented as attendance prizes to Verna (Haertling) Harbison (class of 1938) who was the oldest confirmand in attendance; Tanner Hecht (class of 2015), the youngest confirmand in attendance; and Carolyn (Meyer) Krejci (class of 1958) who traveled the longest distance (Saratoga Springs, Utah).

Pastor Lawrence Bradt of Immanuel Lutheran Church closed the afternoon program with the benediction followed by attendees singing All Glory Be to God Alone.