Sedgewickville United Methodist Church Kettle Beef Dinner

Kettle Beef is a delicacy for many locals in Southeast Missouri and a dish never heard of in other parts of the country. Sedgewickville United Methodist Church has their Kettle Beef and Chicken & Dumpling dinner on the first Saturday of August each year. Aug. 3, 2019 3 to 7 p.m. is the date and time for the all you can eat dinner featuring sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, garden tomatoes and cucumbers (if available), fruit salad, cake and drinks.

It takes a lot of work to fix a church dinner. The men usually cook the beef out back in a large iron kettle over a hot fire while the women make dumplings in the church hall kitchen. The result is a great fellowship and good food. All are tired when it is over but after resting up do it all over again the next year.

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Highway K and Route EE in Sedgewickville, Missouri. From Highway 72 turn onto Route K, the church is only 2 miles north on Route K from Highway 72. Sedgewickville is only about 20 miles from the four surrounding cities. It is centrally located between Jackson and Fredericktown on Highway 72 and between Perryville and Marble Hill on Highway 51. Come enjoy visiting and eating with family, friends and neighbors. For more information, call Alice Crites at 573-803-9637.