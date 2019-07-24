In search of a true leader

Letter to the Editor

Now is the time for a true Leader more important then any other time in the history of the United States of America. A true Leader who can end the current civil war between the Democrat and the Republican Parties and can stop the widening abyss occurring in the these great lands. A true and honest Leader who can end the current political spectrum where both parties believe their ideologies are the best. Stop the hate and disdain of each other's political party as the only ideology as the best way for the U.S. to be mandated for each and every free American to live by. Every great empire in history has fallen, from the Egyptian to the Greek, from the Roman to the Ming, from the Ming to the Aztec, from the British to the original 13 Colonies.

A true Leader who can save the free Americans from extinction by imploding from the inside out.

RICK SCAGGS, Jackson