Thanks to kind person

Letter to the Editor

This Sunday afternoon I was out push mowing my embankment and a wonderful young man and his son pulled into my driveway and offered to mow my bank for me. His name is Jason and lives in Jackson. He did this good deed in the heat of the day with no expectations. I offered to pay him and he declined. I was able to give him refreshments, but refused anything else and offered to come back next week.

This outstanding young man set an amazing example for his young son on humanity at it's best. The world would be so much better if there were more Jasons in it. His mother should be very proud of the man he has become.

Jason, thank you for your kindness!

ROSE OSTENDORF, Cape Girardeau