Celebrate Often

Do you celebrate enough?

At the Chamber, we are involved in so many things related to economic development and community betterment. Like many of you, we stay busy, and both time and significant events can pass us by if we arent careful. So we make sure we celebrate as often as possible.

Inc. Magazine tells us celebrating is very critical to success  even suggesting if you dont celebrate, you are likely to burn out. Celebrating changes your physiology and psychology, strengthens your network and attracts more success.

One of our favorite ways to celebrate is through ribbon cuttings and ground breakings. Few things are as exciting to a business owner as the day they open, expand or recognize a significant anniversary. And as a Chamber, we enjoy organizing and participating in the celebration.

Over the past year, we have held approximately 80 ribbon cuttings and ground breakings for area businesses and organizations. Some are largely publicized projects like the Courtyard by Marriotts and Krispy Kremes, and others are smaller like Fresh Healthy Cafés and Blackbird Monogram and Gifts.

Regardless of size, the owners are excited, and rightfully so. Opening a new business is not easy and requires research, planning, due diligence, capital and commitment. Certainly celebration is warranted.

If you are opening a new business or celebrating a significant anniversary, call us. Wed love to help you celebrate!