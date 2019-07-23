The Pledge of Allegiance and God

Letter to the Editor

I want to congratulate Mr. Jon Rust on his courageous Editorial dated July 17th 2019: "Trump is wrong to constantly attack others." Since Trump's "go back to your country" attacks on the "Squad" of four minority Congresswomen, I have begun to suspect that, perhaps I, too, must be a hateful Communist for criticizing his despicable policies as well as disgraceful behavior. In the business world, such a rant against an employee would send an employer to prison. However, to most Republicans, his outrageous behavior is simply, "Trump being Trump." Right on, Trump!

When Mr. Rust said in his Editorial, "In a town in Minnesota, the Pledge of Allegiance was deemed by a left-leaning city council as too divisive and unwelcoming to be included in its regular meetings," he failed to note that the councilman was reminding his fellow members that although a pledge to the Constitution and the Flag of the U.S. was fine, a pledge to "God" had no place in a Public City Council meeting.

The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy. In 1954, urged by pastor George M. Docherty of New York Avenue Presbyterian church, President Eisenhower encouraged Congress to add the words "under God." The Pledge has no business to be "under God." The Constitution needs our protection to ensure equality, liberty and justice for all. Let Republicans' love of God manifest in their respect for their fellowmen and the rule of law. God has no role in politics and government.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau