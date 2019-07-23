Too Cool for Back-to-School

You know that time of year when the temperature starts to cool  or in our case heats up in the Bootheel  and that dreaded school supply list is sent home? While you will most definitely need to pick up a few folders and loose-leaf paper, lets chat about what your kids will really need in order to have the best school year. Consider this your ultimate cool back-to-school shopping guide. From backpack essentials to new-generation needs, Ive rounded up a few school supplies your kiddos will actually look forward to using.

Food-inspired sticky notes wont get lost at the bottom of your kids backpacks, and theyll love jotting down notes on them.

Scratch-off lunchbox notes will keep the anticipation high each day, and you can write words of encouragement if theyre having a rough week.

Waterproof wet/dry bags are perfect for keeping smells contained and can be easily stashed into school lockers.

Fun graphic file folders help your students keep track of their mountains of papers and look cool while staying organized.

Stretchable book covers in fun prints are great for keeping books from taking a beating all year long. And who doesnt love food-inspired prints?

Personalized, stylish stainless steel water bottles get your kids to drink more water throughout the day, and insulated bottles keep drinks icy-cold while the bottle stays condensation-free!

Inspirational pencils in gorgeous rainbow colors will give your child just the bump in confidence they need.

Dont wait until the last minute; right now is actually a great time to shop for bargains on clothing, décor for dorm rooms, electronics and anything else you may need. Get organized for your shopping trip by taking inventory of what you may have leftover from last year and what can be reused. Make a list of items needed, and get your child involved in the process. Start early, enjoy crowd-free aisles and then sit back and relax until school starts.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.