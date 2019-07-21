Art Academy Exhibits 2019

Southeast Missouri State Universitys 2019 summer Art Academy provided engaging and creative art making experiences in a wide variety of media. Two opening receptions highlighting the Art Academy students artworks will be on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the Universitys Ceramic Studio on August 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, located at 16 North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, will be hosting the artworks from following Art Academy workshops: Futuristic Fun, Drawing with Imagination, Cartooned, Character Creation, Painting, Makerspace 3D Art, Interior Design Basics, Steampunk Art, Drawing from Life, Animation JAM!, Fairy Tales, Legends, Myths, and Fables, Painting and Mixed Media, 3D Design, Interior Design, Art Reach, and Painting at Life Care Center. The Exhibit will run through the month of August.

Artworks from the Art Academy Childrens Ceramics and Young Potters workshops will be on exhibit for pick up at the Universitys Ceramics Studio , 835 Broadway, on the corner of Pacific and Broadway (behind Howards Sporting Goods) only on Friday, August 2, from 5-8 p.m.