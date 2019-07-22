Oran celebrates 150 years of community, history

Editorial

The town of Oran celebrated its 150th birthday over the weekend.

The town hosted a community prayer service and a festival with live music, a cornhole tournament, a dance party and more.

Oran has an interesting history. As reported by Joshua Hartwig, the city was known as Sylvania for several years, then called St. Cloud, but finally landed on the name Oran, as suggested by Capt. Ward L. Smith, a retired sailor who had visited Oran in Algeria, North Africa.

There are roughly 1,300 people who live in Oran, home of the Oran High School Eagles as well as the Guardian Angel School, a Catholic institution. The folks of Oran take great pride in their schools, and have fielded some outstanding athletics teams in basketball and baseball over the years. Oran is also home to Missouris all-time leading girls basketball scoring leader, Leah Cauble.

Oran is home to some great fish fries during Lent. Its home to some beautiful churches, and many sincere people.

Happy birthday, Oran.