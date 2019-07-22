Prayer 7-22-19

More to explore
-
Cape, Jackson schools face school-year changes, result of new state lawA new Missouri law, which will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar. Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first...
-
Oran marks sesquicentennial with community celebrationORAN, Mo. Clothed in late-1800s fashion and acting as tour guide within a tractor-drawn covered wagon during the Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dawn Robert Slinkard said the towns population has changed only somewhat over the last...
-
Jackson businesses try to 'lessen impact' of HomecomersThe annual Homecomers celebration will draw thousands of people to the streets of uptown Jackson every night from Tuesday through Saturday this week. But during daytime hours, when uptown businesses will be open, Homecomers and the 100 block of...
-
-
-
East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local trafficTraveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened. Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened just one lane of the...
-
50 years later: Locals recall historic moon landingFifty years ago this weekend, humankind first walked on the moon. An estimated 650 million people watched in suspense as NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong descended onto the lunar surface July 20, 1969. People from the area shared their memories of...
-
City denies liquor license at business due to nearby shootings; owner says he's being 'scapegoated'A Cape Girardeau banquet hall has been denied a city liquor license after police cited several incidents of violence in the vicinity of the south-side business and said the hall should be held to a different standard than bars and other...
-
Advisory to shorten Cape Riverfront MarketThe Cape Riverfront Market is adjusting its hours Saturday because of anticipated high temperatures and a heat advisory issued for the area. The Saturday morning market, sponsored by Old Town Cape at 35 S. Spanish St., will open at 7:45 a.m. today...
-
Scott County circuit clerk resigns, accepts position with federal courtsBENTON, Mo. Scott Countys circuit clerk resigned Thursday to accept a job with the federal courts. Christy M. Hency confirmed Aug. 2 will be her last day as the Scott County circuit clerk. Hency said she has accepted a position with the Federal...
-
-
-
One Giant Leap: A Moon Landing RetrospectiveJuly 20 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing; the first time humans walked on the moon. Even after 5 decades, Neil Armstrong's photos of himself and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, standing lightly on the gray dust, set...
-
-
-
Two princesses
-
Cape Chamber supports tax extensionThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to support an upcoming quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax (CIST) ballot issue on Aug. 6. The chamber board's vote to support the tax measure took place July 12 but was...
-
Illinois faces 'uphill battle' for disaster declaration for Flood of 2019As floodwaters begin to recede in southern Illinois, the price tag for fighting the flood and repairing damage to roads and other public infrastructure in Alexander County is projected to total more than $5.49 million. That's the latest estimate...
-
Former Leopold supt. Kinder to join Jackson schools; iPad delivery among first tasksA 1993 graduate of Jackson High School has returned to serve as an associate superintendent in the Jackson R-2 School District, and one of his first jobs will be to distribute hundreds of iPads and laptop computers to some of the district's youngest...
-
Cape residents reminisce about south side store that was razed this weekThe store at 1007 South Sprigg has operated under a variety of names, but for many South Cape Girardeau residents, only one name comes to mind -- Ratliff's Grocery. For the first time in over 75 years, the property now stands empty. As demolition of...
-
Most read 7/18/19Ask a foodie: Mudcat Coffeehouse offers tasty hope to low carb seekersYou may have noticed my focus on food has shifted a bit since I started writing this column last year: more salads, more color, less fried and sugary things. The truth is I simply can't eat whatever I want anymore. Being recently diagnosed as...
-
Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin remembers moon landing, recalls space flightsFifty years ago this Saturday, man landed on the moon, and the country is celebrating the milestone. Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin of Jackson said she still sees the mission as "quite an accomplishment." People understood the physics to travel...
-
Officials look for compromise on Center JunctionIf there was one thing everyone at the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting Wednesday could agree on, it was you can't please everybody. "But we're looking for a solution everyone can live with," said Missouri Department of...
-
Committee members identify pool prioritiesCape Girardeau's proposed indoor aquatic center needs to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool, as well as a diving well, an advisory committee concluded Wednesday. Committee members at the meeting, held at the Cape...
-
Photo Gallery 7/18/19Daddy Daughter Tea Party at the Jackson Civic CenterDisney princesses, live violinists, fingernail stations, a photo booth and coloring activities were provided for entertainment at a Daddy Daughter Tea Party hosted by Chick-Fil-A on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Jackson Civic Center.
-
Most read 7/17/19Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
-
Former Cape councilman John Voss to run for House seat, setting up GOP battleFormer Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss will run for a state House seat, setting up a Republican primary battle next year with state Sen. Wayne Wallingford. Voss announced his candidacy Tuesday in an emailed news release. Voss said his...
-
Faith compels new facility for homeless in CapeOn any given night, the Rev. Renita Green says there are a dozen or so homeless men living on the streets in Cape Girardeau. When I say on the street, I mean sometimes they tent, sometimes they sleep in bathrooms, some wedge themselves into...
-
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Lucero to headline 55-band Fawkesfest19 in CapeHomegrown multi-day music festival Fawkesfest19 is joining forces with American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in support of the Honorable Young Men Club and Safe House for Women on Aug. 30 and 31 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Justin Aden,...
-
-
Kelly welcomes new school district superintendentBENTON, Mo. Nearly 100 people turned out to meet Scott County Kelly School Districts new superintendent during a welcome reception Sunday in the high school gymnasium. After he was introduced by Kelly School Board president David Brashear,...
-
Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge at mile marker 80 in Benton, Missouri. According to the MoDOT news release, the work will be done...
-
Local News 7/16/19Flood of 2019 sets record for durationThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has set a record. Today marks the 126th consecutive day the river has exceeded flood stage, breaking the previous mark of 125 days set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993, according to the U.S. Army Corps of...
-
Most read 7/15/19Business Notebook: Coming to Cape: Custom cutlery, flavorful food, health-care hackingAside from Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, there hasn't been a great deal of development along Morgan Oak Street in the past decade or so. Once a heavily-traveled avenue that led to the old Mississippi River bridge, Morgan Oak...
-
Most read 7/15/19Waterlogged East Cape bracing for remnants of Tropical Depression BarryThe remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service. The alert...