Join bicentennial painting project

Editorial (7/19/19)A small step, a giant leap; remembering the moon landingThe words will be etched forever in history. "One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind." If you were alive when those words were spoken, you remember exactly where you were. It's a moment frozen in time; a feat accomplished 50 years ago...
Letter (7/19/19)Join bicentennial painting projectDo you know a boy or girl who loves dinosaurs? Do you love dinosaurs? Come to Painted Wren Art Gallery and become part of Missouri history by participating in something you and they will always remember. Barb Bailey and I, Painted Wren Art Gallery...
Editorial (7/18/19)Richbourg played key role in city over last 30-plus yearsOne of the many jobs that our reporters at the Southeast Missourian do and have done over the years is explain how our local governments are spending their money. In order to inform our readers, we have to have this data available to us, and have to...
Column (7/17/19)Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
Letter (7/17/19)Feral hogs proposal is importantMissouri has a big problem with feral hogs. They damage natural resources, destroy crops and pastures, carry disease, and threaten wildlife and livestock. That will get worse unless we do something different. The L-A-D Foundation and Pioneer Forest...
Editorial (7/16/19)Athletes steal the show: thanks to all involved in Semoball AwardsWe were honored and pleased to host the Sixth Annual Semoball Awards show Saturday night, recognizing the best of the best high school athletes from all across the Southeast Missouri region. Semoball.com is a regional sports website that involves...
Editorial (7/15/19)River Campus announces shows in year of transitionSome may have been disappointed to see the River Campus discontinue its touring shows, but the end of one era will usher in new opportunities. Local university performing arts students, which are growing in number, will get the chance to put on...
Column (7/13/19)South Cape church, pastor can play important role in area's redevelopmentThere are the beginnings of something special in Cape Girardeau's South side. And one of the figures who could find himself in the middle of it is the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of LighthouseCape. You might know LighthouseCape by its previous...
Editorial (7/12/19)Center Junction: To close or not to close? Good questionIf you live in Jackson and go to Cape Girardeau frequently, or vice versa, you're probably already making plans on how to avoid the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the Center Junction interchange. Some 20,000 cars travel that section of...
Editorial (7/11/19)Thanks to Pannier for years of service at Nell HolcombAfter 13 years as the superintendent of the school he attended as a child, Darryl Pannier is retiring from the Nell Holcomb School. Pannier returned to the district in 2006, returning home to the rural Cape Girardeau County school. He plans to golf...
Column (7/10/19)A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworksThis year the fireworks at Arena Park launched with a boom and two explosions of fire, sending a heat wave into the crowd and black mushroom clouds into the night. The crowd, surprised by the hot wind, gasped -- and one of the best fireworks shows...
Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump anticsThe Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a...
Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City HallIn referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape...
Editorial (7/9/19)Hospitals come together on Community Health Needs AssessmentLocal hospitals are working on plans to specifically address health needs determined by a recent joint study. Overall results of the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment were presented recently at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's...
Recognizing efforts; renew capital improvements taxCouncilman Victor Gunn attended his last meeting on July 1, having to resign due to moving out of Ward 3. We thanked him for his dedication and service to the people of Cape Girardeau. Victor deferred that praise to our city's employees. He...
Editorial (7/8/19)Safe House welcomes women into new facilityIts been a long time coming, but the new and improve Safe House for Women is open and serving women in need. The organization announced late last month it was open with 18,000 square feet of space and serving women there. The new facility is...
Column (7/6/19)Blair Moran exemplifies the spirit of AmericaThursday evening's Fourth of July program in Cape Girardeau was a touching tribute to America filled with patriotic tunes from the municipal band, recognition of our local veterans and the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America award...
Column (7/6/19)Hollywood doesn't want to film in pro-life states. More reason to refuse their handouts.It should come as no surprise to us in rural Missouri, and around the state, that Hollywood elites continue to look down their noses at our values and beliefs. The same industry that is plagued by sex predators, violence, and an anti-Christian...
Editorial (7/5/19)Sikeston's James Blair Moran recognized with Spirit of America AwardIf there's a running theme among all our past Spirit of America Award winners, it might just be humility. It seems none of our winners want to take credit for their accomplishments -- for the very reasons why they were nominated and then selected as...
Column (7/3/19)As Missouri implements medical marijuana laws, there should be no rush to legalize recreational useSometimes I smell it while walking along the Mississippi river. A group of kids, perched on rocks away from the trail, a skunky aroma lingering near them. It's the tell-tale smell of marijuana. In San Francisco, when I've traveled there, the odor...
Letter (6/25/19)Thanks to Shaken Fury volunteersA great big "Thank You" to volunteers participating in the recent Shaken Fury exercise held in Cape Girardeau. These volunteers gave the professionals actual live victims to simulate real world experience. The search dogs were able to work finding...
Do you know a boy or girl who loves dinosaurs? Do you love dinosaurs? Come to Painted Wren Art Gallery and become part of Missouri history by participating in something you and they will always remember.
Barb Bailey and I, Painted Wren Art Gallery artists, are assisting visitors to the gallery in painting a large mural to celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday. This Bicentennial project will give upwards of 25,000-plus people the opportunity to participate. This project is bigger than any one of us and will include more participants than any other event celebrating Missouri's Bicentennial.
The dinosaur panel is now being painted at Painted Wren Art Gallery. Visitors can paint one 2-inch triangle for free. There are approximately 250 triangles on the dinosaur left to be painted. Seven of these triangles are on the dinosaur's head. The dinosaur panel is one of 15 4-by-6 foot panels depicting 18 Missouri state symbols. These panels will be put together to create a large 12-by-30 foot Missouri 2021 mural.
We are also traveling around Missouri with these panels. They've already traveled to Perryville and West Plains. Oran is the next stop when the city celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. We will be there with the panel depicting the Missouri state musical instrument, the fiddle.
People of any age and any ability are encouraged to participate in this fun, two-year project. Keep up with us on the Missouri Bicentennial Paint For A Cause Facebook page or our website mo2021mural.org.
AARON HORRELL, Cape Girardeau