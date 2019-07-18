speakout for 7/18

Editorial

No thanks, Bernie

Bernie Sanders and his supporters want to redistribute the wealth in this country. What that means is more taxes on people, especially those who worked hard and were able to prosper. No thanks, Bernie. We like capitalism in the U.S.

Ivanka at G-20

I think it is just fine that an intelligent and beautiful lady such as Ivanka Trump helped represent the United States at the G-20 summit. Would you rather have something like A.O.C.? I would hope not.

Faux concern

I'll consider listening to Democrats concerning their human rights views when they stop actively promoting the legalized killing of babies through abortion. Until then, your faux concern for illegal immigrant children will be dismissed.

Medicare for all

We would not be having this conversation about Medicare for all if Obama had not screwed up health care insurance in this country. The federal government has no business in private sector insurance. Our Congress cannot fix anything. They are just talking heads with no common sense.

Sex and marriage

I am thankful that God created sex for three reasons. He made Adam and said it wasn't good for man to be alone so he created for him a woman, a helpmate. (Gen. 2:18) God wanted to propagate the human race (Ephesians 5:22-32) and sex is the climax of true love in marriage. The married couple becomes one flesh. God compares marriage to Christ's love of the church -- honorable to all and the marriage bed undefiled. (Hebrews 13:4) I am thankful He gave us self control and self discipline so with His help, we have His power to stay pure until marriage (Gal.5:22-23) and honor God with our bodies, the temple of His Holy Spirit. (1 Cor.6:18-20) Sex only within marriage is God's beautiful plan for us.

Ivanka Trump

I would be proud to have Ivanka Trump represent me, anytime anyplace.