Letter to the Editor

Thanks for showing respect

Thursday, July 18, 2019

I was in Cape this week for the funeral of my dear Aunt Helen. The funeral procession, mostly on secondary streets, was lengthy, and I was the last car. What transpired was amazing!

All drivers on both sides of the streets pulled over and stopped until the funeral procession passed. Thank you for taking time to show your respect.

JOAN UDZIELA, Bridgeton, Missouri