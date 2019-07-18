Prayer 7-18-19

More to explore
Officials look for compromise on Center JunctionIf there was one thing everyone at the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting Wednesday could agree on, it was you can't please everybody. "But we're looking for a solution everyone can live with," said Missouri Department of...
Committee members identify pool prioritiesCape Girardeau's proposed indoor aquatic center needs to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool, as well as a diving well, an advisory committee concluded Wednesday. Committee members at the meeting, held at the Cape...
Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin remembers moon landing, recalls space flightsFifty years ago this Saturday, man landed on the moon, and the country is celebrating the milestone. Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin of Jackson said she still sees the mission as "quite an accomplishment." People understood the physics to travel...
Former Cape councilman John Voss to run for House seat, setting up GOP battleFormer Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss will run for a state House seat, setting up a Republican primary battle next year with state Sen. Wayne Wallingford. Voss announced his candidacy Tuesday in an emailed news release. Voss said his...
Faith compels new facility for homeless in CapeOn any given night, the Rev. Renita Green says there are a dozen or so homeless men living on the streets in Cape Girardeau. When I say on the street, I mean sometimes they tent, sometimes they sleep in bathrooms, some wedge themselves into...
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Lucero to headline 55-band Fawkesfest19 in CapeHomegrown multi-day music festival Fawkesfest19 is joining forces with American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in support of the Honorable Young Men Club and Safe House for Women on Aug. 30 and 31 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Justin Aden,...
Kelly welcomes new school district superintendentBENTON, Mo. Nearly 100 people turned out to meet Scott County Kelly School Districts new superintendent during a welcome reception Sunday in the high school gymnasium. After he was introduced by Kelly School Board president David Brashear,...
Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge at mile marker 80 in Benton, Missouri. According to the MoDOT news release, the work will be done...
Flood of 2019 sets record for durationThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has set a record. Today marks the 126th consecutive day the river has exceeded flood stage, breaking the previous mark of 125 days set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993, according to the U.S. Army Corps of...
Cape city board nixes road projects from funding listA Cape Girardeau committee developing a list of transportation-sales-tax projects has removed one proposed Veterans Memorial Drive project from consideration while keeping extension of another section of the street on the list for now. ...
Cape Council defends decision to hire consultant for aquatic projectCape Girardeau City Council members defended their decision Monday to hire a second consultant to plan for a new, indoor aquatic center. Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said people get tired of hearing about the city hiring consultants. Ward 5...
Jackson Aldermen approve medical-marijuana zoning, move forward on sewer extensionZoning for medical-marijuana businesses in Jackson was approved Monday night by the city's Board of Aldermen, but only after two Jackson residents asked the aldermen that the buffer zone between those businesses and any existing schools, churches...
Most read 7/15/19Business Notebook: Coming to Cape: Custom cutlery, flavorful food, health-care hackingAside from Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, there hasn't been a great deal of development along Morgan Oak Street in the past decade or so. Once a heavily-traveled avenue that led to the old Mississippi River bridge, Morgan Oak...
Waterlogged East Cape bracing for remnants of Tropical Depression BarryThe remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service. The alert...
Rick Horton: Our effort is not only just about successAfter a video of baseball days gone by, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Rick Horton gave a talk reinforcing the idea everyone has a purpose and destiny during the sixth annual Semoball Awards on Saturday at the River Campus. Horton, who is...
Telescopes, fishing poles and more: Library loans out much more than booksLending fishing poles with full tackle boxes, telescopes and soon binoculars are part of Riverside Regional Librarys initiative to welcome new faces who may not be aware there is more to discover beyond the walls of its six branches. Jackson...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/15/19Public hearing n Hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of medical marijuana dispensing, manufacturing, cultivation and testing facilities as uses in specified zoning districts and establishing...
Photo Gallery 7/14/19East Cape prepping for tropical depression rainsThe remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service. The alert said...
MoDOT changes course on center junction closureMissouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) engineers have shifted gears and now are looking to keep traffic flowing on U.S. 61 during construction of an Interstate 55 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. MoDOT officials, including...
Saint Francis to forbid physicians from medical marijuana certification; SoutheastHEALTH 'exploring' subjectCiting a federal prohibition against marijuana, Saint Francis Healthcare System says it will not allow its affiliated physicians to become certified to prescribe medical cannabis. Meanwhile, SoutheastHEALTH is exploring the issue as health care...
Deeper dive: Cape council, committee to hire second consultant for aquatic center projectThe Cape Girardeau City Council looks to hire another consultant Monday to help plan for a new, indoor aquatic center even as an advisory committee offers up an expansive list of what could be included in the project. City staff has recommended...
Oran celebrates 150th with two-day celebrationOran, Missouri, turns 150 years old July 16. To commemorate, the town is hosting a two-day celebration with food, games, tours and a full entertainment lineup at Tilles Memorial City Park July 19 and 20. To kick things off, a non-denominational...
Cape Council rewards city manager with 'reasonable' pay raisenote: with fact box showing Meyer's salary to jackson city administrator and county commissioners Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer was rewarded with a $3,155 pay raise for the new fiscal year that began July 1, which one councilman called...
FEMA awards funds to county for food, shelter after floodingA grant amounting to just more than $27,000 has been awarded to Cape Girardeau County by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Announcement of the...
County agrees to pay half with Jackson on dispatch upgradesThe Cape Girardeau County Commission agreed Thursday to fund half of the equipment expenses for a combined 911 emergency dispatch center with the city of Jackson, contingent on whether the Jackson Board of Aldermen agrees to pay the other half....
Most read 7/11/19Second arrest made in shooting incident at Cape convenience storeA second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout last month in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street. Cedric Don Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a...
Most read 7/11/19Applicants look to open medical-marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau, surrounding areaFive medical-marijuana dispensaries have been proposed for Cape Girardeau while Jackson may have a cultivation facility and Perryville, Missouri, could land two cultivation businesses and a manufacturing facility, according to pre-applications...
Most read 7/10/19Illinois commuters in waders walk through flood to get to work in CapeThey come every morning by boat, by oversize trucks and by foot through water almost up to their knees. In the evening they go home the same way. They are residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, doing their best to cope with rising floodwaters...
Most read 7/8/19Business Notebook: Ray's on the move? A new eatery opens downtown, law firm opens new office and support for local charitiesRemoval of the former Ray's Plaza Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road is scheduled to start today. Notice I said "removal" and not "demolition"? That's because when I spoke last week with Diane Drury of Midamerica Hotels Corp., owner...