Prayer 7-12-19

More to explore
-
Cape Council rewards city manager with 'reasonable' pay raisenote: with fact box showing Meyer's salary to jackson city administrator and county commissioners Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer was rewarded with a $3,155 pay raise for the new fiscal year that began July 1, which one councilman called...
-
Oran celebrates 150th with two-day celebrationOran, Missouri, turns 150 years old July 16. To commemorate, the town is hosting a two-day celebration with food, games, tours and a full entertainment lineup at Tilles Memorial City Park July 19 and 20. To kick things off, a non-denominational...
-
FEMA awards funds to county for food, shelter after floodingA grant amounting to just more than $27,000 has been awarded to Cape Girardeau County by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Announcement of the...
-
County agrees to pay half with Jackson on dispatch upgradesThe Cape Girardeau County Commission agreed Thursday to fund half of the equipment expenses for a combined 911 emergency dispatch center with the city of Jackson, contingent on whether the Jackson Board of Aldermen agrees to pay the other half....
-
Ten new organizations will receive United Way funding this yearThirty-eight programs sponsored by 28 not-profit organizations will receive funding from the United Way of Southeast Missouri over the next three years. The specific programs and agencies will be announced at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau...
-
Second arrest made in shooting incident at Cape convenience storeA second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout last month in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street. Cedric Don Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a...
-
Justice center in Jackson moves ahead on schedule; exterior walls going upSpring 2020 is still the projected completion date for the justice center in uptown Jackson. About half of the exterior walls have gone up and thus far, the $18.4 million project has gone almost entirely according to script, said Phil Penzel, whose...
-
Applicants look to open medical-marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau, surrounding areaFive medical-marijuana dispensaries have been proposed for Cape Girardeau while Jackson may have a cultivation facility and Perryville, Missouri, could land two cultivation businesses and a manufacturing facility, according to pre-applications...
-
Goodbye tours: SE River Campus season lineup takes shapeLarge scale student-lead shows like "Shrek: The Musical" and "The Three Musketeers" are set to become the norm as this year's season lineup takes shape at the Southeast River Campus. Southeast Missouri State University discontinued its annual...
-
Vargas to addres chamber's First Friday CoffeeThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee program this week will feature remarks by Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, who will comment about various programs and activities at the...
-
Vargas to address chamber's First Friday CoffeeThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee program this week will feature remarks by Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, who will comment about various programs and activities at the...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/11/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 8 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel...
-
Southeast's Kent Library receives original 1848 American flagA 171-year-old 30-star American flag has found a new home at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Kent Library. Part-time Southeast Missouri resident George Ann Huck donated the rare, 48-inch-by-32-inch American flag Aug. 9 of last year, according...
-
Illinois commuters in waders walk through flood to get to work in CapeThey come every morning by boat, by oversize trucks and by foot through water almost up to their knees. In the evening they go home the same way. They are residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, doing their best to cope with rising floodwaters...
-
Cape's quiet finance director stepping down, not leaving city hall basement just yetJohn Richbourg has spent more than three decades crunching numbers for Cape Girardeau city government, largely operating out of public view in the basement of city hall. For most of that time, he has served as the citys finance director, crafting...
-
Union County Museum to celebrate Apollo 11 anniversaryUnion County Museum in Cobden, Illinois, is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a display of more than 20 personal artifacts from then-Kennedy Space Center employee and Navy veteran Galen Weakley. The mission...
-
Cape city settles second Bloomfield Road condemnation caseThe City of Cape Girardeau has settled a Bloomfield Road condemnation case by agreeing to pay an additional $15,240 to the affected property owner, bringing total compensation to $24,000. Property owner Mary Auer and the city agreed on the...
-
Governor appoints Vinson to SEMO Board of RegentsDennis Vinson, president, founder and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson, was appointed Tuesday to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents by Gov. Mike Parson. Vinson, a resident of Cape Girardeau, replaces Kendra...
-
B Magazine: Fashion as BrandingFor these three Southeast Missouri businessmen, fashion is about more than looking good at the office; it's about creating a brand for themselves, an association with a particular signature item that shows their personality not only while they're at...
-
-
Inside the Justice Center: Summer 2019Members of the county commission, as well as some project managers from Penzel Construction, granted a tour to the Southeast Missourian to see the progress on the justice center in uptown Jackson, which they said is on schedule for completion next...
-
Tax committee split over future of Veterans Memorial Drive; team mulls TTF 6 projectsAdvisory committee members developing a list of projects that could be funded with Cape Girardeaus transportation sales tax are not in agreement on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive, a north-south route bordering Interstate 55. The city...
-
Cape County Park lake filling up; trail delayedAn abundance of rain over the past two months has helped refill the lake in Cape County Park South, which was drained last summer as part of a cooperative project between Cape Girardeau County and the Missouri Department of Conservation. However,...
-
River falls below 40 feet; Ill. highways still weeks away from reopeningThe Mississippi River stage at Cape Girardeau fell below 40 feet Monday, marking the first time since May 3 the river has been in the 30-something range. On Monday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau gauge reading was 39.8 feet, still nearly 8 feet...
-
Cape Parks and Rec Day, expected to draw 1,000, set for Wednesday at Osage CentreSummertime fun and games will be the order of the day Wednesday at Cape Girardeaus 19th annual Parks and Rec Day. The event, hosted by the citys parks and recreation department, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre. Parks and Rec...
-
-
Local News 7/8/19Road trip: 900 Corvettes to visit downtown Cape in AugustNearly 900 Chevy Corvettes will make a one-night stop in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 27 before heading to the National Corvette Museums 25th anniversary celebration in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Corvettes are manufactured in Bowling Green, preceded by...
-
Most read 7/8/19Business Notebook: Ray's on the move? A new eatery opens downtown, law firm opens new office and support for local charitiesRemoval of the former Ray's Plaza Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road is scheduled to start today. Notice I said "removal" and not "demolition"? That's because when I spoke last week with Diane Drury of Midamerica Hotels Corp., owner...
-
Most read 7/8/1911-year-old killed, six injured in Perry County wreckPERRY COUNTY, Mo. Van Stephenson, 11, was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on northbound Interstate 55 south of Route M in Perry County, according to Perry County Coroner William Bohnert. Six others were injured in the incident,...
-
Photo Gallery 7/8/19Movin' and Groovin' at the libraryScenes from the Movin' and Groovin' dance program Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Youth Services Coordinator Sharon Anderson said singing and rhyming are early literacy skills for kids to learn. "Rhyming they learn to,...
-
Most read 7/6/19Charleston, Mo.-based farming operation receives nearly $2.8 million in tariff bailout money; most in nationA large farming operation based in Charleston, Missouri, collected more than $2.78 million from the Trump administrations farm bailout program, making it the biggest beneficiary of the federal payments nationwide. The payments, made between...
-
Most read 7/6/19River expected to fall below 40 feet; Illinois towns looking for sandbagging helpThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is predicted to fall below 40 feet Monday for the first time in more than two months. The river gauge reading at Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon was 41.2 feet. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
-
-
Most read 7/3/19MoDOT likely to shut down U.S. 61 for 7 months for overpass project; Jackson leaders objectDespite objections of city officials, chamber representatives and members of the business community, it appears the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson for about seven months next year,...